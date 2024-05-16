The Big Picture Tim Gunn and André De Shields bring their unique flair to Elsbeth's season finale, promising an extravagant and memorable appearance.

Gunn appears as himself, adding style and elegance, while De Shields showcases his theatrical brilliance in the hit series.

Elsbeth has been renewed for Season 2.

Get ready for a fabulous guest appearance on CBS’s Elsbeth! Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that the iconic Tim Gunn will be making a cameo as himself in the season finale next Thursday. Joining him in this exciting episode is the legendary André De Shields, both set to bring their unique flair to the hit series. We can also exclusively share a sneak peek of the pair in the hit comedy-drama series.

In this much-anticipated season finale, Gunn will appear as himself, adding a touch of his signature style and elegance to the show. Shields, renowned for his theatrical brilliance, also guest stars in the same scene, promising what's sure to be an extravagant and memorable appearance. The duo's presence is sure to add an extra layer of excitement and charm to the episode. The finale is set to be a must-watch event, blending Elsbeth's legal antics with the special guest stars' charismatic performances. The series was also recently renewed for a Season 2.

Gunn is a renowned fashion consultant, television personality, and actor, best known for his role on the reality TV show Project Runway. On Project Runway, he served as a mentor to the designers, offering his expert advice and constructive criticism, while De Shields is an acclaimed actor, singer, director, and choreographer with a career spanning over five decades. He is best known for his work in theater, particularly on Broadway. De Shields earned widespread recognition and numerous awards for his performance as Hermes in the musical Hadestown, including a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Who Is Elsbeth Tascioni?

For those unfamiliar, Elsbeth Tascioni is an eccentric, genius-level lawyer who first appeared in The Good Wife as an ally of Julianna Margulies’ Alicia Florrick. Known for her unconventional methods and quirky persona, Elsbeth is as highly effective in the courtroom as she is unpredictable. Despite her seemingly scattered demeanor, she possesses sharp legal acumen and a knack for winning cases, often catching her opponents off guard. Her character has been a fan favourite for years, beloved for her mix of comic relief and formidable legal prowess.

Carrie Preston plays Elsbeth Tascioni. She first brought the character to life in The Good Wife and has continued to portray her in the spin-off series. Preston's performance has been widely praised for capturing Elsbeth's quirky yet brilliant legal mind and distinctive personality.

Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive content as we approach the conclusion of Elsbeth Season 1, and watch the exclusive clip above. Past episodes are streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Creator Michelle King, Robert King Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

