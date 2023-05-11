After a perfect stint in features like The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) finally has her own standalone series, Elsbeth. The unconventional attorney has entertained fans over the years with her astute observations at the most inappropriate times, and now has a chance to tickle them in her own show. CBS released the first trailer for the new series that sees the attorney pursuing new life goals.

The new trailer sees Elsbeth in New York, a city she always wanted to live in, and after having a successful career in Chicago the new series brings her to the city of her dreams. Keeping in line with the tone of the franchise, Elsbeth is a police procedural series with the attorney’s first case in sight. The trailer reveals she is investigating a suicide alongside the NYPD, and suspects it to be a murder. Her antics are on full display, giving the series a fresh point of view. It’ll be interesting to see how the series balances Elsbeth’s attitude with the nature of her profession.

What’s Elsbeth About?

A spin-off from The Good Wife universe, the upcoming series will see Preston as an astute but unconventional attorney who, “after her successful career in Chicago, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.” Fans of the character know they are in for a treat as Elsbeth makes her observations and deduces results in the most quirky ways.

Elsbeth happens to be one of the two series ordered earlier this year by CBS, marking the fewest number of drama pilots ordered so far by the giant. As the company rethinks its strategies under new entertainment president Amy Reisenbach, it was among first few bets the broadcaster took in the new direction. The series casts Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner, and Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke. Jonathan Tolin serves as the showrunner while Robert King directs from a script he wrote with Michelle King. Tolin and King also serve as executive producers alongside Michelle King and Liz Glotzer.

No release date has been revealed for Elsbeth yet. Check out the new trailer below: