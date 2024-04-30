The Big Picture Elsbeth Tascioni teams up with NYPD again to solve crimes using her unique skills.

The new episode "Something Blue" features a dead groom, a country club wedding, and Keegan-Michael Key as guest star.

Key plays a suspicious witness in a new sneak peek available below.

On the heels of the Season 2 announcement that left fans stoked for more Elsbeth, CBS is gearing up to debut another episode from the spin-off series. In order to tease Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) and the NYPD's next case, the network shared with Collider an exclusive clip that reveals Keegan-Michael Key's (Key & Peele) appearance in the series. The episode drops this Thursday.

Titled "Something Blue," the episode takes place during an investigation that is kicked off at a wedding. From the looks of it, the ceremony didn't even get to the end before something terrible happened. Once again, the title character will come in contact with the New York high society. This time, the events unfold at a country club wedding, and the subject of the investigation is a dead groom who met his end in a golf cart accident.

One of the suspects is Key's character — the father of the bride who has a peculiar behavior. The first example of this is how he reacts to the fact that Elsbeth is eating a several hours-old slice of wedding cake that seems to taste good. But this is just not acceptable to him, and he takes the piece of cake away from the lawyer. As always, Elsbeth will launch her own investigation once she realizes that there's a lot more than meets the eye in this new case.

'Elsbeth' Season 2 Announcement Was a No-Brainer For CBS

Elsbeth is currently one of the top-performing new titles from CBS. After earning some impressive audience numbers with the airing of just one episode, it wasn't a surprise that the network decided to renew the series for a second season way before Season 1 wrapped its run. Should the series follow the same path as its predecessors, we could be looking at a pretty long run for the spin-off. However, fans who are on the lookout for The Good Wife and The Good Fight cameos might be disappointed to know that series creators Robert and Michelle King are not looking to do that just yet, as they told Collider earlier this month.

Aside from Preston, the cast of Elsbeth also features Carra Patterson (Servant), Wendell Pierce (The Wire), Danny McCarthy (Somebody Somewhere), and Frederic Lehne (Dr. Death). So far, this season has already featured guest participations by Jane Krakowski (30 Rock), Retta (Parks and Recreation), Stephen Moyer (True Blood), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), and Gloria Reuben (Mr. Robot).

CBS airs the new Elsbeth episode this Thursday. You can watch our exclusive clip above.