If there's one thing we can always count on seeing during an Elsbeth episode is the title character (played by Carrie Preston) asking uncomfortable questions to a suspect and watching them trying to come up with answers that they hope will throw the lawyer-turned-investigator off their scent. It won't be any different this week — Collider is thrilled to reveal an exclusive sneak peek from the next episode of the hit CBS series. The scene is from this Thursday's episode, titled "Elsbeth Flips The Bird."

One of the best things that fans of the series will be able to see this Thursday is Elsbeth teaming up with Nadine (Laura Benanti). The returning guest is quick to summarize to world-renowned chef Veev (Pamela Adlon) that they met when Elsbeth suspected Nadine killed a person, but that's all water under the bridge now. In the new episode, Elsbeth is investigating the death of a kitchen staffer who died after getting under the skin of a chef of one of New York's hottest restaurants. In the sneak peek, it's very obvious that Elsbeth already has a prime suspect.

In true Elsbeth fashion, she decides to go to Veev's restaurant to share developments of the murder investigation. Just like she did in other cases, she name-drops a bunch of stuff to make the suspect feel comfortable but pierces enough so that they know that she's onto them. It's a dangerous game, but one that the protagonist is more than prepared to play at this stage. As it's common with Elsbeth episodes, when we finally tune in to watch it, we'll already know who's the killer from the start, which will make the scene even more fun to watch.

'Elsbeth's Format Has Been Working Wonders For CBS

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Elsbeth structure twists the procedural format by having the audience wonder how a particular crime was committed rather than who is the perpetrator. The format is working wonders for the series: Season 1 ranked among the most-watched titles on CBS's platforms and earned a super-sized 20-episode renewal for Season 2. Even though we're barely halfway through the new slate of episodes, CBS already considers the show a winner, since it's been averaging 10.5 million viewers weekly.

There's still a lot more to come to this The Good Wife spin-off. Last month, Preston told Collider that there's a lot to unpack with the new episodes, including Elsbeth Tascioni's past, her relationship with her son Teddy, and the reasons why she decided to move from Chicago to New York. Additionally, CBS is yet to reveal more guest stars that will join the new season, since every new episode features a slate of exciting actors. One of them will be Preston's real-life husband, Michael Emerson (Lost, Evil) who is slated to appear later in the season.

CBS airs new episodes of Elsbeth on Thursdays. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

Elsbeth Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney, gives her singular point of view to make observations to catch criminals alongside the NYPD. Release Date February 29, 2024 Cast Carrie Preston , Fredric Lehne , Danny Mastrogiorgio , Jane Krakowski Wendell Pierce , Gloria Reuben , Retta , Linda Lavin Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Michelle King , Robert King Writers Michelle King , Robert King Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

watch on paramount+