The Big Picture Carrie Preston is excited about the Elsbeth series premiere, calling Elsbeth Tascioni "the role of a lifetime."

Series creators Robert and Michelle King reveal Elsbeth's unique approach to investigations in the series.

Elsbeth will feature notable guest stars like Jane Krakowski, Retta, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

With the premiere of the spin-off series Elsbeth just around the corner, CBS and Paramount+ decided to share with Collider an exclusive sneak peek of the show to tease new and seasoned fans of the franchise that started with The Good Wife. The sneak peek features some new scenes, interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments with the star and title character Carrie Preston, and we can now unveil it to you. Elsbeth premieres on February 29.

In the sneak peek, Preston reveals that she’s as baffled as us that Elsbeth Tascioni has come such a long way, and states she feels “extremely fortunate" that the character has become “the role of a lifetime.” The character debuted in Season 1 of The Good Wife and became an instant fan-favorite due to the contrast between her textbook knowledge of American law and Elsbeth’s inability to stay focused on one thing for more than a few seconds. In the new series, she relocates from Chicago to New York because she’s hired to supervise police work on crime scene investigations.

Series co-creators and executive producers (and The Good Wife showrunners) Robert and Michelle King reveal that one of the fun aspects of Elsbeth is that the lawyer can’t help herself during cases and will end up jumping into the investigations as soon as something catches her eye.

'Elsbeth' Will Do 'Law & Order' The Carrie Preston Way

Image via CBS

The featurette also reveals that Elsbeth will take a slightly different approach from other investigative shows like CSI and Law & Order. In each case, the mystery will rely not on who committed the crime, but rather on how they did it. And, more importantly, how Elsbeth and the police can prove it. Preston teased that every episode has remarkable guest stars, and underscored previously announced names like Jane Krakowski (30 Rock), Retta (Park & Recreation), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Blair Underwood (Sex and the City), and Stephen Moyer (True Blood).

Elsbeth is co-created and showrun by Jonathan Tolins, who previously wrote for Queer as Folk and East New York, as well as the other The Good Wife spin-off series The Good Fight. The first season will be spread across ten episodes, and so far no additional The Good Wife alumni have been announced to appear.

CBS premieres Elsbeth on February 29. You will also be able to stream the series on Paramount+ along with all seven seasons of The Good Wife. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

The Good Wife Alicia Florrick has been a good wife to her husband, a former state's attorney. After a very humiliating sex and corruption scandal, he is behind bars. She must now provide for her family and returns to work as a litigator in a law firm. Release Date September 22, 2009 Cast Julianna Margulies , Christine Baranski , Matt Czuchry , Alan Cumming , Makenzie Vega , Zach Grenier , Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Armand Schultz Seasons 7

Watch on Paramount+