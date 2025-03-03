They are having the time of their lives in West Hollywood! Chappell Roan caused such an extravagant scene during the 2025 Oscars Viewing Party as she sang it out to her mega hit "Pink Pony Club" with none other than Elton John himself on Sunday night. The best new artist Grammy winner shared a stage with John at his annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party. The two performed some of the "Rocket Man" hitmaker's hits before they rounded out the night with their duet performance of the song now considered the newest queer anthem.

Marking the singer-songwriter's first full performance since her Austin City Limits tour a few months ago, Roan performed John's classic "Your Song" before the latter joined her for their shared version of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me." Roan then capped off the night with a "Pink Pony Club" performance with John, who's donning the rhinestoned pink fringe cowboy hat given by Roan. “You have sacrificed so much for the queer community. And you made it so I could be the artist I can be, so I thank you so much," Roan told John during the viewing party (via Variety).

In an Instagram post, John shared his "nothing short of magical" moment with Roan, saying, "For one night, we transformed West Hollywood Park into our own Pink Pony Club — a space filled with love and community, where everyone can be unapologetically themselves." Roan, an openly queer artist, penned "Pink Pony Club" after a visit to a famous West Hollywood gay bar in 2018 inspired her to embrace her true self.

Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party Has Been a Major Hollywood Event Since the 1990s

The annual star-studded Oscars viewing party, called The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party, first started in 1993 in an effort to raise money for such an important cause. Each year, the party contributes to the nonprofit organization's efforts to help communities affected by HIV/AIDS. According to Variety, this year's guest speakers offered their respective messages, aiming to raise awareness amid the current funding cuts. The A-list celebrities who have attended the 2025 Oscars Viewing Party include Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Thee Stallion, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Heidi Klum, Zooey Deschanel, Camila Cabello, Jessica Gunning, Walton Goggins, Colton Haynes, Frank Grillo, Victoria Justice, Julia Fox, Hunter Doohan, Hozier, Harvey Guillen, and more.

Roan's setlist for the 2025 Oscars Viewing Party includes the fan-favorite hits "Femininomenon," "Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl," "Casual," "Hot to Go!," Red Wine Supernova," "Good Luck, Babe!," and "My Kink Is Karma." See Roan and John's performance of "Pink Pony Club" above.