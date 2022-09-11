The release date of Elton John’s farewell to the United States on his globe-trotting farewell tour, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, has gotten its Disney+ release date at this year’s D23 convention. The live-streamed concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will take place on November 20, the final night of John’s last U.S. leg.

The live-streamed concert is a part of a documentary package purchased by Disney+ for about $30 million, as reported by Deadline. The full documentary package, titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend, will feature unseen footage of various performances from the last five decades, handwritten journal entries and footage of him and his family. The documentary is said to have a festival run and limited theatrical release before its premiere on Disney+.

The documentary is set to be directed by R.J. Cutler, who’s no stranger to the documentary genre. Cutler recently directed the Billie Eilish documentary for Apple TV+, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Bit Blurry, and the 2020 documentary, Belushi.

John is no stranger to Dodger Stadium. His 1975 concert at the venue is iconic for his sequined Dodgers uniform, making it the perfect place to close out the U.S. leg of his final tour. Even Rocketman, the biopic chronicling John’s career, recreated the iconic look on its star Taron Egerton. John’s also no stranger to the Disney family. He composed the soundtrack to The Lion King, writing the likes of “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” which won John his first Academy Award for Best Original Song. He won a second Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2020 for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” a song he wrote with long-time co-writer Bernie Taupin and performed with Egerton on the Rocketman soundtrack.

The “Bennie and the Jets” singer is calling it a career, at least on the road, after his current farewell tour reaches the end of the (yellow brick) road. By the time it ends, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will have run for nearly 5 years after beginning at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on September 8, 2018, and will wrap up in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8, 2023.

For more information about John’s Faerwell Yellow Brick Road Tour, check out the official website. If you can’t make a show, you’ll be able to catch the live-streamed show on November 20 with a Disney+ subscription.