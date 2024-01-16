The Big Picture Sir Elton John officially achieves EGOT status after winning an Emmy for Outstanding Live Variety Special.

He previously won an Oscar for Best Song and a Tony for Best Original Score, solidifying his position as a legendary performer.

With a total of 34 Grammy nominations and six wins, John's music career has been highly recognized and celebrated.

It’s a list few have managed to crack but tonight at the 75th Emmy Awards, Sir Elton John has officially reached EGOT status. The infamous musician received the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special for his grandiose adieu to his hundreds of thousands of adoring fans in his concert film, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. While John wasn’t there to accept the award, the team behind the concert flick was, sharing their thanks to those who made the win possible, acknowledging that this was a monumental occasion for the legendary performer as it solidified his position as an EGOT recipient. For those who may be outside of the lingo, EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, meaning that those who carry the revered title have taken home at least one of each award.

Taking a walk down the yellow brick road of memories, John has nabbed more than one nomination in each category, save for the Emmys, making tonight’s win all that more impressive. The singer and pianist previously nabbed the Academy Award for Best Song for his musical contributions to both Disney’s animated feature The Lion King and the biographical film, Rocketman, which was based on John’s life. Aside from penning some of the biggest chart-topping tunes and perfectly composed movie scores, John is also infamous for his work behind a handful of Broadway’s biggest ticket-sellers. The composer wrote the songs for the Broadway adaptation of The Lion King as well as Billy Elliot the Musical and Aida, taking home a Tony Award for Best Original Score for the latter.

Seeing as how he’s been in the business of music making for several decades, it should come as no surprise that most of John’s nominations have stemmed from the Grammy Awards. Overall, the singer has received a staggering 34 total nominations at the yearly music event, taking home six of them. While he may have lost 1971’s Best New Artist Award to The Carpenters, John would go on to win such categories as Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for his song “Candle in the Wind,” which was written about his dear late friend, Princess Diana. John would also add the Grammy Legend Award to his collection in 1999 as well as the Best Musical Show Album for Aida in 2001.

How To Watch ‘Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium’

The concert spectacular is now streaming on Disney+, showing off one of history’s most treasured performers in all of his bedazzled, sequins-packed glory. The production features John playing all the hits at the one and only Dodger Stadium where his career took off all those years ago. It may be decades later, but John’s energy is at an all-time high as he gives the people a performance of a lifetime on the last stop of his farewell tour.