Disney+ is inviting Elton John fans to walk down the yellow brick road one more time and through the gates of Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium to take in the legendary musician’s final concert. Today, the streamer released a trailer for the upcoming event, titled Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, teasing the music, magic, and wonder that only the Rocket Man could deliver. Arriving on November 20, just in time for Thanksgiving, the feature will make the perfect addition to your kitchen prep work.

Packed with recognizable songs, cheering fans, and lots of sequins, the teaser brings viewers into the heart of John’s farewell concert at the very venue that catapulted his career all the way back in 1975. Any fan of the piano thumping singer will remember John’s bedazzled Dodger’s uniform and the iconic performance that he put on at the career-changing concert all those years ago, making the baseball stadium the obvious choice for his farewell performance. With looks into the past via photographs and clips from the concert featuring several of our favorite, chart-topping John tunes, the live-taping will be an absolute must-see for those who’ve followed the musician through his eye-catching time in the spotlight.

Disney+ revealed the performance’s arrival date back in mid-September when the streamer shared that they purchased the once-in-a-lifetime-event along with an upcoming documentary about the singer’s life for a whopping $30 million. The concert was the last night of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and will be a part of the documentary titled, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend.

Announced back in May, the doc has been under the eye of Academy Award nominated director R.J. Cutler (The World's a Little Blurry) who teamed up with John’s husband and filmmaker David Furnish to deliver the tell-all feature. Along with sharing the story of John’s past both on and off the stage, which will include his humanitarian efforts, the feature will follow John’s final tour culminating in his big farewell performance at Dodger Stadium.

In all history, there have been few performers who’ve stacked up next to the star of John. It’s sad to see him step down from his life on the stage, but as someone who’s gone to a handful of Fleetwood Mac’s “final tours”, you just never know when a musician will come out of retirement. After all, John did just put out “Hold Me Closer” with fellow icon Britney Spears, so we can all hold on to hope that this won’t be the last time we see the “Bennie And The Jets” singer don an outrageous outfit and take center stage.

You can check out the trailer for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium below.