Chances are, you don’t think of Gnomeo & Juliet very often. An animated feature technically hailing from Disney but released through its Touchstone Pictures division in February 2011, the project’s premise is apparent from the title. It’s Romeo & Juliet, but this time told through feuding garden gnomes. It’s the kind of undemanding animated kid’s movie that tends to get dropped in the first two months of a given year (think The Nut Job, Norm of the North, or Return to Neverland). Given that there are no other family-friendly titles dropping at this time of the year, these projects tend to make a little bit of money before vanishing quickly from the pop culture radar.

But for one man, Gnomeo & Juliet was more than just kid-friendly competition against February 2011 titles like Just Go With It and The Roommate. It was a passion project that he was attached to for years. That man was none other than music icon Elton John, a man whose influence and power are immeasurable. John’s legendary status makes everything about his attachment to Gnomeo & Juliet extra baffling. Not only is it peculiar (on the surface at least) that he'd be crusading for such a frivolous movie, but it’s also weird that a production Elton John was so passionate about was met with outright hostility by Disney brass. Such strange quandaries are at the heart of Gnomeo & Juliet’s tormented history, which is full of more betrayals and twists than the greatest William Shakespeare plays.

The Earliest Days of 'Gnomeo & Juliet'

Gnomeo & Juliet was not Elton John’s first brush with animated Disney fare. John also provided the tunes (alongside Tim Rice) for the Mouse House’s 1994 mega-smash The Lion King. Ditties like “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” instantly became some of the most recognizable songs in both the pantheon of animated Disney tunes and Elton John’s discography. Given the success John had with this motion picture, it’s no surprise that he’d be yearning to work on another animated (loose) Shakespeare adaptation for Disney. He’d get that opportunity with Gnomeo & Juliet.

Because animated movies are made behind closed doors and under such secrecy, it's difficult to pinpoint the exact time when Gnomeo & Juliet first began production. However, an interview with Beauty and the Beast director Gary Trousdale on The Look Back Machine podcast saw this filmmaker revealing that his first project after working on Atlantis: The Lost Empire (which debuted in 2001) was working on the first incarnation of Gnomeo & Juliet. At this point, Trousdale noted that the film was aiming to be realized as a live-action/CGI hybrid, with the gnomes realized through digital means while the world they inhabited would be actual sets and locations.

However, per Trousdale, the leadership at Disney at the time, namely CEO Michael Eisner and head of Disney Animation David Stainton, were just not vibing with this movie. Eisner especially thought the very concept of garden gnomes was ridiculous. The lack of momentum on this project eventually led to Trousdale leaving DreamWorks Animation while a grimmer fate was in store for Gnomeo & Juliet. By the start of 2004, Jim Hill of Jim Hill Media noted that Gnomeo & Juliet was basically dead in the water, though producer Don Hahn was working tirelessly to revive it. Elton John really loved the idea of making Gnomeo & Juliet, but all this turmoil established a pattern of Disney just not being as enamored with the project.

'Gnomeo & Juliet' Had a Second Life...and Death

Jim Hill would later report that Gnomeo & Juliet ended up getting a second lease on life thanks to Elton John allowing a bevy of his most famous tunes to show up in various parts of the movie. Now that a slew of famous pop hits was going to be on the Gnomeo & Juliet soundtrack, Disney resurrected the title and was aiming to drop it into theaters in 2008. However, the revelations on how Gnomeo & Juliet got resurrected were revealed in a piece of news reporting on its newest demise in March 2006.

In January 2006, Disney bought Pixar Animation Studios for $7.4 billion and, as part of this purchase, Pixar head honchos John Lasseter and Ed Catmull were now overseeing all of Disney’s animation divisions. This meant the pair were in charge of an assortment of animated Disney titles that had been green-lit long before they got there, like Meet the Robinsons and American Dog (which would later be revamped into Bolt). One of those productions they were overseeing now was Gnomeo & Juliet, a feature the new Disney Animation brass were not keen on. A now infamous anecdote alleges that one Pixar executive responded to a collection of work-in-progress footage from Gnomeo & Juliet by saying "why are we making this?" before responding to his own query after a few moments of silence with "well, we're not."

That should’ve been the end of it…but Elton John and company weren’t giving up on Gnomeo & Juliet just yet. A month after the original news of Gnomeo & Juliet's demise broke, it was announced that Gnomeo & Juliet was alive once again. This time, however, it would be made through Miramax, an arthouse studio Disney still had a distribution deal with in the last 2000s. Now, the movie could go forward (and potentially rake in untold riches with its soundtrack) without intruding on the Disney Animation divisions Lasseter was now overseeing.

In an interview with Den of Geek in 2011, eventual Gnomeo & Juliet director Kelly Asbury revealed that he'd been working on the project for about "five years", which would've put his arrival on Gnomeo & Juliet right after it was delegated as a Miramax production. He also noted that Disney was very hands-off with the project, which at least led to a bit of a reprieve for the beleaguered animated musical. For a moment in the late 2000s, things seemed to be moving in just the right direction for this feature. In late 2008, James McAvoy and Emily Blunt were cast in the lead roles while there was no further news on Disney abandoning the project. Perhaps these gnomes would get to belt out Elton John ditties without any further problems.

'Gnomeo & Juliet's Surprising Box Office Performance

In this sale, Disney would keep some of the features Miramax was planning to release while the newly-free Miramax would take certain motion pictures like Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark with it to new distribution homes. Gnomeo & Juliet turned out to be one of the few Miramax titles Disney opted to hold onto, with the studio shuffling it and fellow Miramax castaway The Tempest over to the Touchstone Pictures banner. With just a year to go until its theatrical release, Gnomeo & Juliet had once again been plagued by larger problems that would’ve instantly capsized other features.

And yet, it still marched on, though Disney clearly had little confidence in the project. It was a Touchstone project, after all, and wouldn’t get the glitzy marketing campaign of other animated Disney movies. Meanwhile, the production was slated for a mid-February theatrical release, which seemed like, at the start of the 2010s, the kiss of death for the movie. While a handful of kid’s movies had done decent business in this month, from 2006-2010, February had largely been abandoned by family movies, save for the 2009 sleeper hit Coraline. Everything seemed primed and ready for Gnomeo & Juliet to flop so hard that John Lasseter and company’s initial dismissal of the film would seem justified.

But that’s not what happened. Gnomeo & Juliet blew away all box office expectations in its theatrical run with a domestic haul that ended just a hair under $100 million. Grossing just a smidge less than the much more heavily marketed The Princess and the Frog from 14 months earlier, Gnomeo & Juliet was a smash hit benefiting from the lack of family movies at the start of 2011. In retrospect, it also heralded a new golden age for family movies to thrive at the February box office, with Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and especially The LEGO Movie both racking up sizeable grosses in this month over the next three years. Gnomeo & Juliet wasn’t just a sleeper hit, it was an honest-to-goodness trailblazer that influenced the box office landscape for years to come.

Nobody Knows Anything In Hollywood…Especially About Gnomes

In his review of the Gnomeo & Juliet Blu-Ray release, Animated Views reviewer Ben Simon observed that a featurette on this home video release, entitled "Elton Builds A Garden," contained a lot of candor about the production of Gnomeo & Juliet. Specifically, there's a moment where John openly notes that he and the crew behind Gnomeo & Juliet “fought tooth and nail for this movie” against Disney executives who just never understood or cared for the film. It’s shocking that a home video release from Disney would feature somebody so openly disparaging the company (there’s a reason Sting’s The Sweatbox documentary has never gotten an official release!) but maybe nobody at the Mouse House was paying close enough attention to this Blu-Ray to notice the comment.

Elton John’s frankness reflects the endless turmoil Gnomeo & Juliet faced on its way to completion. This animated project endured several of the toughest years of Disney Animation’s history and endless corporate upheaval at this institution. All the while, Elton John’s massive stature seems to have been the thing keeping Gnomeo & Juliet constantly alive. It’s certainly weird, with the benefit of hindsight, that a musician like John would be so passionate about such a frivolous movie that didn’t even highlight his classic tunes or original songs in a super noticeable manner. But then again, who can know the mind of a singer this famous or idiosyncratic? Plus, the impressive box office success of Gnomeo & Juliet suggested that Elton John was certainly onto something with sticking with gnomes for so long.