The Big Picture Anne Rice pioneered what we know as modern vampire fiction, inspiring popular novels and TV shows like Twilight and True Blood.

Adaptations of Rice's works have varied in success, from box office hits to creative misses.

Elton John's musical adaptation of Rice's works Lestat faced criticism for tone and characters and was ultimately the greatest failure for this franchise.

Without Anne Rice, there never would have been Twilight or Vampire Diaries or True Blood. Although Dracula came around first, Rice was the first writer who truly explored the lives of vampires by playing up their most interesting features (immortality, bloodlust, sex appeal, etc.). The first book in her Vampire Chronicles series was Interview with the Vampire, and it was published back in 1976. Since then, the series has sold over 80 million copies and went on to include 13 novels that spanned decades of Rice's career. Although many would try to copy her themes and her characters, no one could pull off the rich, Gothic storytelling that Rice mastered in her books.

The first adaptation of Rice's work arrived in 1994 with the film version of Interview with the Vampire. The movie, starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, and a young Kirsten Dunst, leans into aspects of intense drama, gore, and special effects, and was a verified box office success. A second film (which follows the plots of the second and third novels in the series) was called The Queen of the Damned; it features the pop star Aaliyah (who died in a plane crash right after filming wrapped), but was basically a box-office bomb. A recent television version, also called Interview with the Vampire, debuted on AMC in 2022 and has won over many fans of the novels for its adherence to the books (while still offering an intriguing and modern spin on the story). But there was one adaptation of Rice's novels that had pretty much no one singing its praises.

Elton John's 'Lestat' Was a Major Disappointment

Many people were excited when it was announced in the early 2000s that Elton John and his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, would be tackling a brand-new adaptation of Rice's works called Lestat. The show initially seemed destined for success. John had already had massive hits with Broadway stagings of The Lion King and Aida. And he had written huge songs with Taupin, such as "Rocket Man," "Crocodile Rock," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," and "Candle in the Wind." Linda Woolverton, Robert Jess Roth, and Matt West all joined the production team after their work on the hit Broadway Disney musical Beauty and the Beast. However, once the show was first staged in pre-Broadway try-outs in 2003, trouble already seemed to be brewing.

Lestat had made several changes to the book that fans disliked. The character of Lestat is often described as charming and charismatic, but the show portrays him as being terribly uninteresting and boring (which is not a good sign for a main character leading a musical). Nicolas, who in the books is a bitter and cynical character, ends up seeming more innocent and sweet. These adjustments to the characters didn't make much sense in the stage adaptation. The physical descriptions also didn't add up; Armand is supposed to be an eternal 17-year-old, but in the show, he was very clearly played by a grown man. All of this seemed to throw off the storytelling in a major way.

But perhaps the biggest disappointment was the change in the tone of the show. Rice's books (and the film adaptations) evoke a dark, intense aura, which lends itself to the often gruesome and tragic events being depicted. Because it was a musical, Lestat ended up creating a more lighthearted and playful tone with its songs, which resulted in the songs not really matching the source material at all (or even what the story itself was about). Even more egregious was the fact that the musical tried to condense many storylines from several Vampire Chronicles books into one play. This made the plot very confusing (especially for people that weren't familiar with the books or movies), and also didn't allow for any sort of in-depth character or plot development.

The Musical 'Lestat' Bombed at the Box Office

After Lestat opened in previews in San Francisco in 2005, the team realized they needed to make some major adjustments in order for the show to work. Two new songs were written, and the understudy for the Armand character would go on to replace the original actor for the Broadway staging. The show premiered at the Palace Theater on Broadway on April 25, 2006, but the reviews were brutal. The New York Times wrote, "Joining the ranks of Ambien, Lunesta, Sonata, and other prescription lullaby drugs is Lestat, the musical sleeping pill...Dare to look upon Lestat and keep your eyelids from growing heavier and heavier and heavier." Critics and audiences alike generally agreed that the show was a snoozefest, which was shocking considering the source material and John's ability to write a catchy tune or moving ballad.

After just 33 previews and 39 performances, the musical closed one month later, on May 28, 2006. This was a shockingly short time for a production to run, especially one that had been hyped as much as this show had. A cast recording had been completed at this time as well, but it was announced that it would never be released to the public. The show never even made back its initial investment. For a musical that had such a high pedigree to start out with, it was a big blow to everyone involved that the show had turned out to be such a huge flop.

There were a few bright spots when it came to Lestat. Some fans felt that there was more queer representation than in previous adaptations, and this was considered to be a win for the Broadway community. The musical was also nominated for two Tony awards that year: Carolee Carmello for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (for her role as Gabrielle) and Best Costume Design of a Musical. Although Lestat was not successful, the show didn't seem to mar anyone's resumes going forward (Mr. RocketMan is now an EGOT winner and is still doing pretty well for himself.) Luckily, the television adaptation has inspired a whole legion of new fans to appreciate Rice's novels. Having just wrapped its second season (and already renewed for a third), the series has succeeded where the musical failed. It is a delicious representation of Rice's world that is filled with fascinating characters and thrilling plot lines. It's just a shame that John couldn't create a musical that lived up to those same standards.

Seasons 1-2 of Interview with the Vampire are available to stream on AMC+.

