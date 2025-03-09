Ok...what exactly do those Elves in The Lord of the Rings eat to become so tall and powerful? An odd question to wonder when considering the bulk of J.R.R. Tolkien's stories focus on the journey, not what's for dinner. However, knowing what types of foods different people groups favor is a fun way to immerse oneself deeper into the lore of what became one of the greatest cinematic franchises of all time.

Elves are among the coolest beings in LOTR, The Hobbit trilogy, and Prime Video's The Rings of Power. It’s eye-opening to break down even the tiniest details that distinguish Tolkien’s beloved characters from one another. While food isn’t essential to understanding Middle-earth’s history, dietary traditions in LOTR can help explain the dynamics between different beings fans have studied for years. That begs the question: Were the Elves vegetarians or not?

Peter Jackson's Film Adaptions of 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' Hint at Elves Being Vegetarian

Image via New Line Cinema

Let's just say Elves didn't have second breakfast in the same style Bilbo Baggins did in the Shire. While there are very few scenes in Peter Jackson's films that depict Elves sitting down for a hearty meal, there are hints that the Elven diet might have leaned towards vegetarianism. In The Lord of the Rings trilogy, one of the Elvish foods often shown was lembas bread — a special waybread made by the Elves in the Undying Lands. This magical bread was mainly used when traveling long distances, with Legolas (Orlando Bloom) saying, "One bite can fill the stomach of a grown man." Fans would likely remember Galadriel giving Frodo and Sam lembas in the The Fellowship of the Ring when they left Lothlórien. Although lembas bread was strictly a vegetarian food, according to The Peoples of Middle-earth, this doesn't mean Elves were vegetarian.

The books do not go into great detail about what else the Elves of Lothlórien ate, but given their woodland setting, they likely supplemented their diet with fruits, nuts, or possibly meat from animals they hunted. The idea that Elves might be vegetarian is a more modern interpretation, likely influenced by their deep connection with nature. In Jackson’s film adaptations, the Elves are ethereal and peaceful, which may lead audiences to link them with vegetarianism.

For example, during the Rivendell dinner scene in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Thorin and Company are invited to dine with Lord Elrond (Hugo Weaving). The meal presented to them seems to be only plant-based dishes, prompting the Dwarves to humorously ask "Where's the meat?" But in reality, this portrayal was a creative choice by the production team, Weta Workshop, who stated in their book The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug - Chronichles IV: Cloaks & Daggers: "Elrond's court were vegetarians and favoured food straight from the gardens, so there were things like edible flowers, exotic leafy greens, interesting fruit and small cakes. We imagined they didn’t need much to sustain them, much to the horror of their Dwarf dinner guests." Some fans have also connected Elven longevity with a diet that is free from meat, though this is not something Tolkien ever confirmed. However, the source material details that there are several different kinds of Elves in Middle-earth, and not every culture follows the same traditions.

'The Silmarillion' Details More About Elven Cultures and Dietary Differences