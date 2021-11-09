Do you enjoy Christmas-themed, fantasy and horror series? But never thought there could be one that combined all three? Then you might be interested in keeping an eye out for the upcoming Danish-language horror-fantasy series Elves (Nisser in the original Danish) which has gotten its first official trailer today.

The trailer begins with the family of four on their car ride to a remote island where they will be spending their Christmas together in the hopes of reconnecting. When they arrive, they discover that the area is not visited by tourists often due to being inhabited by these creatures called Elves. Further into the trailer, the young girl of the family happens to find a strangely adorable-looking baby elf and decides to bring it home. However, what started with good intentions results in disastrous consequences. Her actions unintentionally provoke the other Elves to attack every human in the area. From beginning to end, the trailer is accompanied by this atmospheric yet eerie music-box-like song which adds to the feeling that something sinister is going to happen.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: There Goes My Hero: Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters Are Making a Horror Movie About a Haunted House

The six-episode series is set in Denmark and was created and written by Stefan Jaworski, with Roni Ezra as director and Elise H. Lund as producer for Miso Film. The series’ cast includes Ann Eleonora Jørgensen, Rasmus Hammerich, Vivelill Søgaard Holm, Sonja Steen, Peder Thomas Pedersen, Lukas Løkken, and Lila Nobel.

Regarding this upcoming series, the Director of Netflix Internal Originals in Northern Europe Tesha Crawford has said:

“There are a lot of reasons why we are excited about this new Danish production. First off, teaming up again with our long term partners at Miso Film - who have proven to be such great storytellers. Secondly, tapping into the local myths that have always such great resonance in the Nordic region and being able to transform this into a modern-day Christmas story- with a little touch of horror.”

Elves will be coming to Netflix at the end of this month, on November 28. Watch the trailer below:

'A Boy Called Christmas': New Trailer Features Everything You'd Expect, Talking Mouse Included Magic is real!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email