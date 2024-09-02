Over the years, horror hostess with the mostess Elvira has hosted scores of movies - but in 1988, she starred in one. That movie, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time this fall. The campy horror comedy will be released by Arrow Video on November 11.

In addition to an all-new 4K transfer of the film, the set will be loaded with special features. It will include three audio commentaries; one with Cassandra Peterson (Elvira's alter ego), actor Edie McClurg, and writer John Paragon; one with director James Signorelli; and one with Elvira superfan Patterson Lundquist. The set also includes a feature-length documentary about the making of the film, featuring behind the scenes footage and interviews with cast and crew; a featurette about the creation of the special-effects creature that emerges from a casserole to menace Elvira; storyboards and image galleries; and the film's original theatrical trailer and teaser. It will retail for $35 USD, and can be preordered now on ArrowVideo.com.

What Is 'Elvira: Mistress of the Dark' About?

In the film, directed by Saturday Night Live veteran Signorelli, Peterson plays Elvira, a Los Angeles horror host who quits her job and heads to Fallwell, Massachusetts, where she's just inherited a crumbling mansion from her great-aunt Morgana. There, she has to contend with not only the small-minded townspeople (many of them played by Peterson's colleagues from the LA comedy troupe The Groundlings, including McClurg), but with her uncle Vincent (William Morgan Shepperd), who is secretly a warlock seeking Morgana's hidden magical power. She befriends a group of teens and pursues a romance with local himbo Bob (Daniel Greene), but soon Vincent has whipped Fallwell's adults into a frenzy - ironically accusing Elvira of practicing witchcraft. She's going to have to figure out Morgana's secrets before she gets burned at the stake...

The film failed to make its budget back at the box office after its distributor, Roger Corman's New World Pictures, declared bankruptcy right before its release. However, it was a hit on VHS, and Elvira has continued to ply her horror-hosting trade ever since. It was followed up in 2002 with a direct-to-video homage to American International Pictures' Edgar Allan Poe adaptations, Elvira's Haunted Hills.

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark hits 4K Blu-ray on November 11, 2024. Until then - unpleasant dreams, darlings.