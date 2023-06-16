In pop culture, the cult figure of 1950s horror host Vampira (Maila Nurmi) is still widely recognized as one of the horror genre's most enduring icons. Svelte revealing black dress, pale, wasp-waist and deliciously arch dialogue. She was the Morticia Addams-informed original Glam Goth. Through her popularity, she has since been appointed the figurehead for a high ratio of horror hosts during the '50s and '60s and beyond. After all, she did create the template. A legion of ghouls, their shows arrived complete with B-movies, badly constructed sets and cringe-worthy puns from each host.

Yet none of these hosts compared to The Vampira Show (or Dig it, Vampira) her trademark aloofness, wit and caustic asides. The Vampira Show was broadcast on KABC TV, on a Saturday night from 1954 to 1955 on local broadcasting in Los Angeles. It enjoyed a brief revival over at KHJ-TV before the plug was pulled. The following years saw Nurmi fall on hard times and by 1956, she was broke, unemployed and barely scraping by on benefits. She appeared in Ed Wood's Plan 9 from Outer Space in 1959 in a silent part. By the '60s, Nurmi was running a boutique selling Vampira-related merchandise and doing better than she had been. By 1981, Maila Nurmi was beginning to fade into obscurity when she was approached with an interesting offer by KHJ-TV: to bring Vampira back from the grave. All of this was happening when Vampira's world collided with Elvira's. Elvira fought Vampira and nobody won.

What Was Vampira's Beef With Elvira?

In 1981, when Nurmi was in her 60s and in a bad way. KHJ-TV reached out to her regarding the possibility of bringing Vampira back and introducing her to a brand-new audience. Nurmi was informed she'd get a producer credit, creative autonomy and a weekly royalty check for her involvement in the station's new vision. But a new woman would be slipping into the form-filling Goth attire she had made her own back in the conservative '50s. That woman was Cassandra Peterson and the plan at the time was for Peterson to play a younger relative of Vampira. Allegedly, Nurmi attended a meeting with KHJ-TV and Peterson, claiming she glanced at Cassandra, turned on her heels and left. According to Peterson in Yours Cruelly, Elvira, Maila did attend the meeting with the station manager and the program manager. "On the day it was really awkward. It was plain to see from the photos she'd shared she'd once been a very statuesque and beautiful woman, but it was also clear she'd lived a very hard life" It transpired Maila wanted Lola Falano to succeed her as Vampira.

On the day of shooting Elvira's Movie Macabre, Maila Nurmi's attorney contacted the station right before they went into production. She was refusing to let KHJ-TV use the Vampira name and this left Elvira, the station and the crew in a pickle. After some quick thinking and a few different suggestions pulled out of a hat they decided on one: Elvira! When the show was gaining traction and Elvira was becoming a success, an advertisement appeared in a newspaper: "Vampira to Sue Elvira: Interested Attorneys Inquire Below." Being broke, it proved difficult for Nurmi to secure legal representation. Eventually, she found an attorney on consignment and launched a $10 million suit calling KHJ-TV, Cassandra and Larry Thomas as defendants. Nurmi appeared on various talk shows during this time like The Arsenio Hall Show and it didn't help her case by talking trash about Cassandra. "There is no Elvira. There’s only a pirated Vampira,″ Nurmi told the AP in 1988. ″Cassandra Peterson slavishly copied my product and made a fortune. America has been duped.″

Peterson had borrowed thousands for legal fees and there were days when Nurmi didn't even bother showing up to court. In the end, the courts ruled in Cassandra/Elvira's favor, and they believed it had been resolved. Nurmi would continue to be a thorn in Cassandra's side throughout her career. Once, Peterson was in talks with a network to bring a cartoon of her eponymous character to the screen — and Nurmi had somehow acquired nude photos of Peterson from her youth and sent them to the network, scuppering the deal. She hired thugs to frequently show up at Elvira's gigs and harass and intimidate her, once even going as far as pushing her. And she lacked restraint when trashing Elvira: "Boy, has the Devil got that bitch — it's the Devil in her blood. Initially, they wanted me. I wouldn't do it (the 1981 revival of her character). Because I didn't want Vampira to be anything but perfect. I certainly didn't want her to be portrayed as a slut."

The Aftermath of Vampira and Elvira's Battle

In the final years of her life, Nurmi granted several interviews but stayed out of the public eye. She ended up blacklisted after refusing to sell the rights to Vampira to the producers of The Addams Family and never worked again. Her final interview was conducted by Dave Alexander in 2008 for Rue Morgue Magazine. If things had been different, might the two queens of darkness had a long-running friendship instead of a feud? A feud that continued right up until Nurmi's death at 85 in 2008? They might have made an unstoppable team working together, but Nurmi let her bitterness and rivalry consume and ultimately destroy her life.

Though Vampira and Elvira shared many Gothic likenesses, both horror hosts are completely different beasts. Elvira is a relatable, funny, often purposely dizzy comedian while Vampira was a caustic, somewhat cold and enigmatic host. They perfectly complemented each other, and it would've made a perfect contrast of personalities. Walter Baker, KHJ program director told The Los Angeles Times in 1987 “We didn’t rip this lady off. I guarantee it.” He concedes that the station negotiated with Nurmi to use the name Vampira, and to have Nurmi make occasional appearances on the show, but: “When negotiations ceased at her doing, we changed the show — the whole concept.”