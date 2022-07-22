In a rare post-pandemic win for adult-skewing dramas, director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis has passed the $110 million mark at the domestic box office, with $200 million worldwide within touching distance. It's a win worth celebrating, not only because older audiences are heading back out to theaters, but also because it's an encouraging sign for future big-budget dramas in a landscape dominated by I.P. properties

This means that Elvis has surpassed the domestic box office totals of two major pandemic-era blockbusters distributed by Warner Bros. — director Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic Dune ($108 million), and Adam Wingard’s monster mashup Godzilla vs. Kong ($100 million). It must be pointed out, however, that both those films were released by W.B. day-and-date on the HBO Max streaming platform last year. Elvis is now W.B’s fourth-biggest earner in the three years, behind It Chapter Two ($211 million), Joker ($335 million) and The Batman ($370 million).

By comparison, two other recent rock-and-roll biopics — Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman — made $216 million and $96 million, respectively. Clocking in at over two-and-a-half hours long and featuring the famously maximalist Lurhmann at his most Luhrmann-iest, Elvis stars Austin Butler in the lead role as the iconic King of Rock and Roll, and Tom Hanks as his longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. The reviews have been mostly positive — the film got a splashy premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — and a couple of Oscar nods come awards season will certainly give it another bump at the box office.

Elvis is Luhrmann’s first film since his 2013 adaptation of The Great Gatsby, which legged it to over $350 million worldwide, thanks mostly to Leonardo DiCaprio’s star power. Elvis potentially making more than $200 million worldwide — which is a given, at this point, by the way — is a much-needed kiss of life for dramas directed at older audiences. In the pandemic-era, films such as The Last Duel ($30 million worldwide) and West Side Story ($76 million worldwide) both bombed against $100 million budgets, with perhaps only House of Gucci ($156 million) performing well enough to be called a hit.

Elvis also stars Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Kodi Smit-McPhee and others.