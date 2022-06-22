Behind every legend is a legion of devoted fans and dangerous enemies.

In 2014, Baz Luhrmann, most known for his work in the films The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge!, revealed that he planned to create a biopic on Elvis Presley as his next project. However, the official Elvis project wasn't announced until March 2019, the same year Austin Butler was chosen to play the musician.

The movie covers Elvis Presley's life from his early days as a youngster living in poverty to his latter days as the well-known and loved figure in popular culture that we all know and adore. In addition, the story arc sheds focus on the tumultuous relationship that he has with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), as well as the difficulties that he encounters as his reputation skyrockets.

Elvis has just recently made its debut at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and the Guadalajara International Film Festival. The movie has received generally favorable reviews from film critics, and Austin Butler's performance as Elvis Presley has received a great deal of praise for its accuracy and authenticity.

Before you check out Elvis in theaters, check out the massive cast behind the biographical musical drama.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley

Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley, the main star of the film and one of the most prominent musicians of the 20th century. Best remembered as “the King of Rock and Roll” by his massive fanbase, Presley became a memorable cultural icon thanks to his energetic take on songs, sexually-charged persona, and a unique mix of artistic influences that garnered him both praise for his musical flair and controversy for his provocative performances.

Before this role, Butler took on a couple of television roles, including James “Wilke” Wilkerson in Switched at Birth and Sebastian Kydd in The Carrie Diaries. It was reported that Butler beat out other high-profile actors during the casting process, namely Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles, and Miles Teller. Butler apparently won the heart of Luhrmann with his video audition - an emotional performance of “Unchained Melody” in a dressing gown.

Throughout the filmmaking process, the actor fully committed himself to embodying the musician, to the point Butler didn’t realize he was still in character once the cameras stop rolling. With his pouting lips, hypnotizing cheekbones, and dazzling stance, Butler’s performance in Elvis has been grabbing positive attention from the masses. While it’s impossible to truly emulate the richness and masculinity of the king himself, Butler manages to a humane element to a legend without turning Presley into a mere caricature of stardom.

Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker

Tom Hanks plays Col. Tom Parker, a Dutch musical entrepreneur, and Elvis Presley’s manager. Emigrated illegally from the Netherlands, Parker originally worked as a carnival worker before moving into the world of music promotion. He worked with the first few generations of popular singers, namely Gene Austin, Hank Snow, and Tommy Sands. Parker met Presley in 1955 and immediately became his sole representative. Parker was mainly responsible for handling Presley’s media persona, but he also influenced the star’s personal life - for better and worse.

When asked about the role of Col. Tom Parker, Hanks described him as a “diabolical genius” and how he managed to forge such a toxic relationship with Presley before being caught financially manipulating the singer. Parker was essentially a one-time carney, someone who promises the glittering lights of stardom in the city - but with a cost to pay. To portray Parker, Hanks was required to wear prosthetics and a hefty amount of cosmetics.

Hanks is an Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker whose work through the years has been regarded as one of the biggest major success stories in the film industry. His roles know no genres, ranging from Forrest Gump, Sleepless in Seattle, and Band of Brothers. Hanks was awarded the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

Helen Thomson as Gladys Presley

Helen Thomson plays Gladys Presley, the mother of Elvis Presley. Approximately 35 minutes before giving birth to Elvis, she originally had his identical twin brother. Sadly, his older sibling was born at stillbirth. Since then, Gladys grew overprotective of Elvis, but she supported his musical ambitions. When Elvis recorded his first song at the age of 18, he dedicated it to his mother. His song “My Happiness”, which initially was a birthday gift for his mother, was the very spark that immediately threw him into a flare of superstardom.

Thomson previously starred in multiple television shows including Blue Heelers, Bad Mothers, and Stupid Stupid Man. Besides the screen, Thomson has numerous stage credits with the Melbourne Theatre Company and the Sydney Theatre Company.

Richard Roxburgh as Vernon Presley

Richard Roxburgh plays Vernon Presley, father to Elvis and husband to Gladys. Vernon worked hard to make ends meet by taking up small jobs. When Elvis started to obtain success, Vernon accompanied his son and guided him through his newfound fame. Vernon signed Elvis’ contract with Sun Records since he was still too young back then. As a father figure, he’s also helped oversee his son’s finances and personal affairs from Elvis’ estate in Graceland.

Roxburgh is a seasoned Australian actor whose stage performances with the Sydney Theater Company have garnered him critical acclaim. In addition to theater, he’s participated in several Hollywood productions like Van Helsing and Mission: Impossible 2. This was not Roxburgh's first time working with Luhrmann, having played his previous musical film Moulin Rouge!

Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley

Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife. Priscilla and Elvis first met when the singer was stationed in West Germany while he was in the U.S. Army. Priscilla arrived in the country as her father was transferred there by the Air Force. After being invited by a service member to visit Elvis, she agreed and went to his temporary house in Bah Nauheim. The young Priscilla eventually caught the star’s attention and won his affection.

When asked about her role as Priscilla, DeJonge mentioned that Priscilla had a skittish, vulnerable personality that highlighted her softness. All this was translated through her choice of make-up and clothes, which took days of fittings and trials to nail everything from her hair to her lashes. DeJonge also worked with a professional movement coach to get Priscilla’s mannerisms right, especially with her voice, which the actress describes as “very soft and feminine”. On top of that, the actress kept journals and collages of Priscilla during the star’s era to familiarize herself with her style.

Before taking on the titular role of the Rock ‘n Roll king’s wife, DeJonge played Elle in Netflix’s The Society. Coming from humble origins in Perth Australia, the actress has been a huge fan of Luhrmann’s work and studied his films in high school. Naturally, she grew to be familiar with the director’s filmmaking style.

David Wenham as Hank Snow

David Wenham plays Hank Snow, a Canadian-American country musician and the artist who helped introduce Presley to the public. Snow was a regular attendee at the Grand Ole Opry, a country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee. Snow persuaded his directors to let young Presley perform on stage as his opening act. After the show, Snow put Elvis in touch with Parker, who would later become his manager. This was the beginning of the big break for Elvis.

Wenham is a familiar face in Hollywood, once playing Faramir in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Dilios in 300 and 300: Rise of an Empire, as well as Lieutenant John Scarfield in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men, Tell No Tales. Born and raised in Australia, he is also famous locally for playing Diver Dan in SeaChange.

Dacre Montgomery as Steve Binder

Dacre Montgomery plays Steve Binder, an American producer, and director who is famous for his rebellious and no-nonsense personality, which was a wonderful match for Elvis Presley. Binder worked with Presley over his career as a director and producer. Binder was at first hesitant about directing Presley, and he even reportedly informed the star that his career was "in the trash." Binder eventually agreed to direct Presley.

Binder played a significant role in capturing Elvis Presley during his most vulnerable moments as a performer, which ultimately led to the creation of the '68 Comeback Special. Binder, who has a cynical view of the entertainment industry, has on numerous occasions tried to caution the young and innocent Elvis Presley about the dangers posed by the atmosphere and the people in it.

Montgomery has been making television waves thanks to his role as Billy Hargrove in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. He also played Jason Scott in the 2017 film Power Rangers.

Kate Mulvany as Marion Keisker

Kate Mulvany plays Marion Keisker, the station manager who is most famous for being the very first person to record Elvis Presley. In 1953, Keisker was by herself at the office of Sun Records, which was also the office of the Memphis Recording Service. Elvis came into the office to record two songs for a total cost of $3.25. The tracks were titled "That's When Your Heartaches Begin" and "My Happiness." In the years leading up to her portrayal as Keisker, Mulvany has had several parts in both film and television productions, including Hunter, The Final Winter, and The Great Gatsby.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King

Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays B.B. King, the iconic blues singer-songwriter and guitarist best known for his fluid string bending, glittering vibrato, and precise staccato picking - eventually becoming the blueprint for modern guitarists. One of the most significant electric guitarists in musical history, King remembers meeting Presley in the Sam Philips studios, and remarked that he was friendly, polite, and always called him “sir”. Harrison Jr. previously had minor roles in films like Ender’s Game and 12 Years a Slave. He grew into prominence for his appearance in Luce and Waves.

Alton Mason as Little Richard

Alton Mason plays Little Richard, one of the most influential figures in rock culture and recognized as the “Architect of Rock and Roll”. His trademark charismatic showmanship, frenetic piano playing, and raspy shouted vocals have all cemented the very foundation of rock and roll. Many of his songs, including "Tutti Frutti," have been covered by Presley and other contemporary artists like the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, and Gene Vincent. Presley once told Richard in 1969 that Richard was a massive inspiration for him. Mason originally started his career in the modeling industry and was the first black male model to walk for Chanel.

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers Snow

Kodi Smit-McPhee plays Jimmie Rodgers Snow, a country star and the son of Hank Snow. He began his career with the RCA label and was friends with famous musicians like Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley. Smit-McPhee debuted as a child actor and soon appeared in films like Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Dark Phoenix, and X-Men: Apocalypse. He received a Best Supporting Actor earlier this year for his performance in Jane Campion's film The Power of the Dog.

Shonka Dukureh as Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton

Shonka Dukureh plays Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, the American R&B singer and the first to record “Hound Dog”. The hit became the biggest song of her career and was later recorded by Presley, which managed to reach Number 1 on the Rhythm & Blues Records chart. The song has become a pinnacle of rock-and-roll origins, showcasing how a guitar is utilized as the main instrument. Dukureh also made an appearance in the music video for one of Elvis’ soundtracks, "Vegas" by Doja Cat.

Luke Bracey as Jerry Schilling

Luke Bracey plays Jerry Schilling, a talent manager whose clientele includes the Beach Boys, Lisa Marie Presley, and Jerry Lee Lewis. In addition to working for Elvis, he’s also a part of the Memphis Mafia entourage and has helped work behind the scenes on his projects, including the 1972 documentary Elvis On Tour. Bracey has previously appeared in the movies Hacksaw Ridge, The November Man, and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.