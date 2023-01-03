Warner Bros. and Graceland are teaming up to celebrate Elvis Presley's birthday on January 8 with free screenings of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis in ten selected cities. The screenings are part of a larger celebration of Elvis' life on what would have been his 88th birthday.

The biopic, which earned over $280 million at the global box office last year, will be screened for free in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Toronto, and Vancouver - and, of course, Memphis, where the screening will take place at Presley's Graceland mansion. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Luhrmann and star Austin Butler will provide an introduction to the film. In a statement, Luhrmann said, "We are so appreciative of the audiences of all ages who came out to see the movie in theaters, and to Warner Bros. and exhibitors who took on what was certainly not a sure bet.", and refers to the screenings as "a big thank you to audiences who made Elvis the number one original title of 2022, and especially to Elvis’ fans—both old and new."

There are a number of other events planned to celebrate Presley's birthday, tying in with the film. On January 8, HBO Max will drop Just A Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen, a 30-minute behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of Elvis, which is also streaming on the platform. Sirius XM will rebroadcast the Elvis cast town hall from January 6-8, featuring Luhrmann, Butler, Tom Hanks, and Olivia DeJonge. As well, RCA Records will release a never-before-released full-length mashup track featured in the film, Britney Spears x Elvis Presley “Toxic Las Vegas: Jamieson Shaw Remix”, on January 6.

Elvis, Luhrmann's first film since 2013's The Great Gatsby, starred Butler as pioneering rock and roll star Elvis Presley, following him through the beginning of his musical career and through its triumphs and tragedies. Also starring Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis' manipulative manager, and DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, his long-suffering wife, the film features Luhrmann's trademark flashy, stylistic approach, as well as a widely-hailed central performance from Butler. The film is up for three Golden Globes (for Best Picture, Best Director for Luhrmann, and Best Actor for Butler), and is expected to be a contender for a number of Academy Awards this spring. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime found the film was "more style than substance", but was ultimately "a spectacle that needs to be seen to be believed".

Elvis is available to stream on HBO Max.