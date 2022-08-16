Director Baz Luhrmann still has the moves. His first film in nearly a decade — the Elvis Presley biopic Elvis — is continuing to perform at the box office, despite having landed on PVOD this past week. Elvis topped the charts on all five major platforms — Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube and Amazon — and dropped just 34% in North American theaters, taking its running total to a little over $141 million.

Elvis is just days away from passing Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which ended its theatrical run with $142.5 million in 2019, and that film had the combined star-power of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in its corner. And although Elvis features everyone’s favorite, Tom Hanks, in a supporting role, and has drawn nothing but love for Austin Butler, the real star here is Elvis himself.

The film is set to be the biggest musical drama since Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody ($216 million) and WB’s own A Star is Born ($215 million), and while it won’t immediately offer any competition to Luhrmann’s previous feature, The Great Gatsby, at the global box office, it is all but guaranteed to pass the lavish literary adaptation domestically. Gatsby concluded its stateside run with a little over $144 million, and with Elvis expected to be a major player at this year’s awards season, it probably wouldn’t be too much of a stretch at this point to predict another couple of million flowing into its coffers.

Image Via Warner Bros.

The film’s strong showing at the box office isn’t just a win for musical-adjacent big screen entertainment, but also for adult-skewing dramas, as both sub-genres were deeply impacted by the pandemic. While several films targeted at older crowds have bombed in the last couple of years, it seemed for a while like there also wasn’t much of an appetite for musicals. The market was seemingly no longer conducive for success stories like The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, La La Land, and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. In fact, the pandemic years have been particularly painful for this certain kind of cinema — In the Heights and West Side Story both bombed despite terrific reviews.

The sole outlier among adult-skewing dramas was House of Gucci, which ended its worldwide run with over $150 million, no doubt in part thanks to Lady Gaga’s star power. Gaga also co-starred in WB’s blockbuster A Star is Born ($436 million worldwide) and is set to appear in a musical-minded Joker sequel.

Elvis was designed as a theatrical experience, and WB has no plans of releasing it on HBO Max anytime soon. It’s currently sitting at $262 million globally, against a reported budget of $85 million. You can watch our interview with Luhrmann here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.