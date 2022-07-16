Elvis, the flashy Elvis Presley biopic from director Baz Luhrmann, crossed $100 million at the domestic box office on Friday, Variety reports. The Warner Bros. film, which debuted in theaters on June 24, has pulled in an impressive global haul of $170 million and counting.

The adult drama, which reportedly cost $85 million to produce, becomes one of the few recent films not tied to a franchise to reach that box office milestone. It has faced stiff competition from the likes of Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, and, most recently, Thor: Love and Thunder. Elvis also becomes the second movie for Warner Bros. to cross the $100 million mark this year after The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, made $369.3 million domestically in its box office run. The film's box office success is especially notably given that previous dramas aimed at adults did not fare so well at the box office, including Ridley Scott's The Last Duel and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

Elvis chronicles over two decades in the King of Rock and Roll's life, including key moments such as his meteoric rise to fame, and his reaction to an evolving cultural landscape. It stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as the singer's manager Colonel Tom Parker. The cast also includes Helen Thomson as Elvis' mother Gladys, Richard Roxburgh as Elvis' father Vernon and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. Additional cast members include Luke Bracy, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Elvis is Luhrmann's first film since 2013's The Great Gatsby, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, and Joel Edgerton. The film went on to make over $355.6 million worldwide and is the highest-grossing film of Luhrmann's career. Elvis is currently the director's fourth highest-grossing film, but could soon top Moulin Rouge!, which earned $185 million or even Australia, which earned $212 million. Though all of Luhrmann's films share the same distinctive over-the-top, yet charming, style, Collider's Ross Bonaime gave Elvis a "C," and said the Luhrmann-directed film was "more style than substance."

Elvis is currently only available to watch in theaters. Check out the trailer below: