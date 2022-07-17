Elvis is still making waves; this weekend, it has brought in an estimated $9.8m at 72 markets, including the openings in Mexico, Brazil, and Korea. Currently, the international total is $79.4m and the worldwide total is $185.6m. Overall, Elvis has had an incredible -32% in holdover markets with the holdovers ranging with Denmark (-15%), Spain (-20%), Australia (-25%), the UK (-27%), New Zealand (-29%) Italy (-30%), Holland (-33%), Japan (-36%), and Germany (-39%).

The film opened in Mexico to $1.6m on 1,360 screens. This marks the biggest opening for a Baz Luhrmann film in the country so far; Elvis also brought in more than some classic films, opening +132% over Rocketman, +61% over the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga remake of A Star Is Born, and +60% ahead of House of Gucci. In Brazil, it was also the biggest opening for a Luhrmann film and tracked over both House of Gucci and Rocketman, bringing in $970k on 825 screens. For Korea, the film tracked slightly behind Rocketman but brought in $443k on 665 screens.

There are still three final markets that have yet to receive the film and Elvis is opening there on July 21. So the box office totals for the film are nowhere near finished yet and the final three markets could continue to make new records for Luhrmann as a director in these countries and so on and so forth.

RELATED: 'Elvis' Rocks Past $100 Million at Domestic Box Office

Elvis tells us the story of the King of Rock-n-Roll played by the incredibly Austin Butler and gives us a look into the relationship that Elvis had with music, his family, and his partner Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks). The film has fun new takes on the Elvis Presley classics we've come to love and know and gives us a look at the life that Elvis led in a way that only Luhrmann could have given us. As such, the fact that it is still having impressive holdovers and gaining new records for Luhrmann's works in different countries is not surprising.

Luhrmann is known for his films like Moulin Rouge!, William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet, and more recently the Leonardo DiCaprio-led The Great Gatsby. So for Elvis to take the title as his biggest opening in both Brazil and Mexico is a pretty big deal.

It'll be interesting to see how the film continues to track as it enters into a month of being open here in the States and into the final opening weekends for the film.

Check out the trailer for Elvis below: