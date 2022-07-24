Director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which is now playing in every last one of its releasing markets, added another $6.7 million from 73 overseas territories this weekend, taking its international total to nearly $92 million. Globally, the rock and roll biopic has amassed $210 million. The film jumped by 15% in the U.K. this weekend, while Latin American territories registered a marginal 18% drop.

This is a solid result for a formidably long, adult-skewing drama that debuted in the wake of similar films tanking at the box office. Prior to Elvis’ success, other big-budget movies geared toward older audiences — The Last Duel and West Side Story to name just a couple — bombed notoriously. Perhaps the sole survivor was House of Gucci, which legged it to $156 million worldwide on the back of a buzzy Lady Gaga performance and a true crime-friendly plot.

Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, and Tom Hanks as his much-maligned manager Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis is Luhrmann’s first film since 2013’s The Great Gatsby. That movie concluded its worldwide theatrical run with over $350 million, thanks mostly to Leonardo DiCaprio’s star-power and the film’s revisionist take on a story set in the 1920s.

While Elvis may not surpass The Great Gatsby’s worldwide haul, it’s already the fourth-biggest Warner Bros. title of the last three years, having passed the domestic box office totals of two major pandemic-era blockbusters distributed by the studio — director Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic Dune ($108 million), and Adam Wingard’s monster mashup Godzilla vs. Kong ($100 million). It should be noted that both those movies debuted day-and-date on the HBO Max streaming service, and played in theaters at a time when audiences were more worried about the pandemic.

Reviews for Elvis have been largely positive, with praise in particular being directed at Butler’s star-making central performance. Although some criticism has been aimed at the film’s over two-and-a-half hour long run time and Hanks’ over-the-top performance. Elvis also stars Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Kodi Smit-McPhee and others. You can watch an interview with Luhrmann here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below: