Fans can look forward to Elvis, a biopic on legendary musician Elvis Presley from Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby), becoming one of the most hotly-anticipated films of the summer. The director has released a glimpse of the film via Twitter ahead of the full trailer, which will arrive on Thursday. Luhrmann makes the most of 15 seconds, getting across his filmmaking style in addition to seemingly confirming the biopic's commitment to telling the star's full story, which tragically did "end in a flash."

The film is set to explore the entire life of the "King of Rock and Roll," from his military career to his successful exploration into several genres from pop to country to rock and roll. Elvis stars Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Shannara Chronicles) in the lead role, opposite Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump) as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker. Butler beat out numerous stars, including Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Miles Teller.

Luhrmann has been attached to this biopic since 2014, but the film didn't truly gain traction until Hanks signed on in early 2019. Elvis no doubt gained steam from the success and release of musical biopics such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman. It's been nine years since Luhrmann has directed a film, though he served as the creator for the short-lived Netflix series The Get Down. His last film, The Great Gatsby, received a mixed critical reception but remains his highest-grossing film to date. Here's hoping there's something special with Elvis, as his long-term commitment to the project undoubtedly speaks of his passion and desire to make the film.

Elvis has an impressive list of co-stars, all playing real figures in the historical life and legacy of Presley, including Olivia DeJonge (The Society), Yola Quartey, Luke Bracey (G.I. Joe: Retaliation), Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce), and David Wenham (Lord of the Rings). Luhrmann wrote the screenplay alongside his Moulin Rouge! co-scribe Craig Pearce, in addition to Sam Bromell and Jeremy Doner.

Elvis is set to be released in theaters on June 24. Check out the first look below, and stay tuned to Collider later this week for the full trailer.

