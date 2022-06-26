'Elvis' goes up against 'Top Gun: Maverick' for the top spot at the box office this weekend.

Audiences can't help falling in love with Elvis this weekend as the musical drama film has grossed approximately $30.5 million at the domestic box office this weekend. The film, based on the life of the iconic singer, opened at 3,906 locations with a $7,808 per-theater average and currently stands neck-and-neck for the top spot with Top Gun: Maverick's impressive run, which is now on its 5th weekend.

Elvis appears to be a crowd-pleaser as the film has gained a positive response from critics and audiences with praise directed at Austin Butler's performance. Audiences appear to love the movie as it grabbed an A- on Cinemascore with 68% of audiences grading the film a solid A. The film also scored an incredible 87 Index PostTrack score.

Elvis has also received a 78% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and a high audience rating of 94%, which stands higher than the 88% audience rating of Rocketman (2019) and the 85% for Bohemian Rhapsody (2018). Of the $30.5 million debut, 20% of the total came from formats such as Dolby Cinema, premium large formats, and motion seating.

Compared to other musical biopics in recent years, Elvis opened bigger than Rocketman, which opened with $25.7 million, and behind Bohemian Rhapsody, which debuted with $51 million. With the debut of $30.5 million, the film has the potential to keep strong legs at the box office in the following weeks as word-of-mouth spreads due to the strong audience reception of the film.

Elvis is directed by Baz Luhrmann and stars Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, David Wenham, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The film is produced by Luhrmann, Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss.

Elvis is now playing exclusively in theaters. Here's the synopsis of the film: