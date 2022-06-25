Warner Bros’ adult-skewing Elvis Presley biopic Elvis will battle holdover hit Top Gun: Maverick for the number one spot this weekend, with both films headed towards an estimated $30 million finish. Directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis made $12.7 on its first Friday, including $3.5 million from Thursday previews.

The film could potentially be looking at the biggest non-franchise domestic opening weekend of the pandemic era, if it finishes higher than Paramount’s The Lost City, which made $30.4 million in its first three days earlier this year. Elvis’ solid opening signals a change in the fortunes for lengthy dramas directed at older audiences during the pandemic. By comparison, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci made $14.4 million in its opening weekend, while Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story did $10.5 million. Like Elvis, both those films clocked in at over two-and-a-half hours long.

This is also Luhrmann’s second-biggest opening ever, after his ostentatious adaptation of The Great Gatsby, which made $50 million in its opening weekend back in 2013, thanks mostly to a lavish 3D presentation and Leonardo DiCaprio’s star power. Elvis scored a terrific A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences, 60% of which are said to be over the age of 35.

Many, however, are expecting Maverick to pull off yet another miraculous feat and finish at number one, although Paramount is still projecting a $30 million fifth weekend for the picture. The film is looking at a slight 33% fall from the previous weekend, and will pass the half-billion mark at the domestic box office through Sunday. Worldwide, the legacy sequel is all but confirmed to become star Tom Cruise’s first-ever billion-dollar grosser.

Last week’s number one film, Jurassic World Dominion, is expected to finish its third weekend at the number three spot, after a $7.4 million Friday, and an estimated $26.1 million over the weekend. This will take the film’s running domestic total to over $302 million.

Also, over-performing in its debut weekend is director Scott Derrickson’s Blumhouse horror picture The Black Phone, which made $10.2 million on its first Friday, and is expected to make $23 million in its opening weekend. Derrickson pivoted to the well-reviewed original picture after dropping out as the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He was replaced on the Marvel film by Sam Raimi. Incidentally, Doctor Strange 2 is looking at the number six finish this weekend, with $1.76 million. The film also debuted on the Disney+ streaming service earlier this week and has so far grossed over $409 million domestically.

Rounding out the top five is Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story spinoff Lightyear, which is looking to finish its second weekend with around $19 million after $5.4 million on Friday. This will take the film’s running domestic total to around $90 million, which isn’t great for a franchise-furthering Pixar tentpole.

Rather remarkably, though, each film in the top five could potentially finish with over $20 million once the dust settles at the weekend box office. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.