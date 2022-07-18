Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is the latest biopic made about the life and career of Elvis Presley. Starring Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, the film is told in Parker's version of events, from discovering Presley as a teen to both of their deaths later in life.

But not everything in the film is entirely true to life. Having to compile four decades of life into a 2-hour and 39-minute running time made for many details of Presley's career to be smooshed together, while some were fictionalized entirely for the sake of entertainment.

Presley And Colonel Tom Parker Did Not Make A Deal On A Ferris Wheel

In the film, after Colonel Tom Parker discovers Presley's talent and ability to make the ladies all shook up, he eventually hunts the performer down at a carnival. The two take a ride on a Ferris wheel, where Parker assures Presley of his talents and offers to represent him.

While this made for an exciting scene in the film, the actual story of Parker becoming Presley's manager was a long and drawn-out process. While Bob Neal remained Presley's manager during the Hank Snow tour, it was in 1955 that Parker became Presley's "special advisor" and didn't become his official manager until a year later, according to The Elvis Encyclopedia by Victor Adam.

Presley Did Not Sing "Trouble" At The Fourth Of July Event

Elvis tells the story of the way Presley's gyrating hurt his career, going from shaking his hips at shows to reluctantly wearing a tuxedo and performing "Hound Dog" to a live dog on television. The "new Elvis" situation bubbled up in Presley until he finally decided to risk it all at a Fourth of July event and give it all he had while he performed "Trouble" and was dragged out by police.

While Presley may have gyrated on stage, he was never taken away by police and certainly didn't sing the song "Trouble." That song was yet to be written, but Presley did perform a 30-minute set that included "Hound Dog" and "Heartbreak Hotel," sending the audience into a frenzy.

Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu Did Not Bond Over "Can't Help Falling In Love"

During Presley's time serving in Germany in the film, he meets his future wife, Priscilla Beaulieu, portrayed by Australian actress Olivia DeJonge. The two sit in the bedroom and talk while "Can't Help Falling In Love" plays, performed by Kacey Musgraves, and the scene ends with a kiss.

There were a few things wrong with this part of the film. Aside from the fact that Presley met Beaulieu when she was only 14 years old - much younger than how she's portrayed in the movie - there's no way the couple could have been listening to that song, especially that specific version. "Can't Help Falling In Love" was written for Presley's 1961 movie Blue Hawaii, which came out two years after that scene takes place. Not to mention the version they listen to was sung by Musgraves, who wasn't born until 1988.

Presley Was Not The Highest-Paid Actor In Hollywood In The 60s

During the film, Parker claims Presley became the highest-paid actor in Hollywood after promising the star he would help him achieve it. Viewers only see a glimpse of Presley filming his memorable movies during a much more dramatic montage but are left to believe they allowed him to make bank.

In reality, Presley was said to be earning $1 million per movie in 1965, according to the Los Angeles Times, while other notable actors like Cleopatra star Elizabeth Taylor and future The Godfather star Marlon Brando were making the same, or much more for their films, leaving this bit in Elvis as another one of Parker's exaggerations.

Presley Did Not Double-Cross Parker During The Christmas Special Taping

A major part of the film was watching as Presley reevaluated his career during the taping of his 1968 Christmas special. It delved into a sort of existential crisis for Presley, which ended in him performing his iconic songs instead of whacking on a Christmas sweater and singing "Here Comes Santa Claus," as Parker insisted.

Although Presley did perform his hits during his Christmas special, it was not in rebellion against Parker. According to Peter Guralnick, author of multiple Elvis Presley books, his manager knew all along that Presley would be performing his own songs because the singer did not like the idea of doing an actual Christmas special.

Robert F. Kennedy Was Not Assassinated During The Christmas Special Taping

A defining moment in the film was when the news broke that Robert F. Kennedy had been assassinated. Everyone working on the Christmas special, including Presley, gathered around the television and watched in shock at what happened and what it meant for their country.

While the movie depicts this as the reason Presley rebelled against the Christmas special, Kennedy's assassination happened on June 6, 1968, a few weeks before the taping of the special on June 27 through June 30, 1968.

International Hotel Did Not Pay For Presley's Vegas Show

Out of all of Parker's lies throughout the film, one they never addressed was when he pitched the idea of a Vegas show to Presley, claiming the International Hotel would pay for the entire cost of his show and any production he required.

The truth is, the International Hotel did not pay anything extra for Presley's show. The band's earnings came to about $80,000, and Presley paid it out of pocket with no help from the venue, says Best of Las Vegas during the 50th anniversary of Presley's Vegas debut.

Parker Did Not Draw Up A Contract On A Napkin

During Presley's International Hotel debut, the film focuses on Parker's conversation with the hotel heads, during which he made a deal with them to give Presley a 5-year deal. In return, they would relieve Parker of all his debt.

While the hotel did discuss a 5-year deal with Parker on Presley's opening night, it's said Parker drew up the contract on a pink tablecloth in the hotel's coffee shop, with a valid contract being made a few days later, according to Best of Las Vegas.

Presley Was Not Officially Cast In 'A Star Is Born'

Near the film's end, when Presley is older and much more drained, it's announced that Presley was offered a role in Barbra Streisand's remake of A Star Is Born only a couple of years before his death.

While the star was considered for the role after Streisand and her husband saw Presley at one of his Vegas shows, after some back and forth with Parker over Presley's pay, says Outsider, they ultimately dropped Presley and gave the role of Kris Kristofferson.

Presley Did Not Fire Parker On Stage

The climax of the film comes when Presley learns of Parker's wrongdoings and selfishness and decides to retaliate live on stage during one of his Vegas shows. Presley rants about Parker's illegal alien status and reveals his gambling debt before firing him as his manager for the entire audience to see.

Presley never fired Parker publicly, but he did have an on-stage meltdown at a Vegas show over the firing of a kitchen employee he liked. It was after this altercation that Presley and Parker did have an argument that resulted in Parker's firing, according to Alanna Nash, author of Parker's biography.

