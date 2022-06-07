Harry Style who debuted his acting career with Dunkirk and appeared in the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos in last year’s Eternals, missed out on the titular role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker recently spoke to Fitzy & Wippa radio podcast about his decision to cast Austin Butler instead.

Praising Harry’s talent and iconic status, Luhrmann told the Australian podcast “Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him [but] the real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles. He’s already an icon.” Who would have thought that being a music icon can go against Styles for a role in the upcoming musical drama? Nonetheless, Luhrmann explained, “Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore. He’s such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles.”

Butler earned rave reviews for his performance and got a 12-minute standing ovation at its Cannes Film Festival world premiere. “The thing about Austin was that he will tell you himself, I didn’t pick him: It’s as if he was drawn, like the role drew them in, because he was almost born to play it,” Luhrmann said. To seal the deal Butler sent the director a tape that featured him singing a broken down version of the 1965 hit 'Unchained Melody'. Needlessy to say, the strategy paid off, and the rest is movie history.

Image via Warner Bros.

All is well that ends well though, Styles has since gone on to extend his filmography with roles in the highly anticipated Don't Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh, and the upcoming period drama, My Policeman.

Elvis also stars Tom Hanks as Tom Parker, with Helen Thomson playing Elvis’s mother, Gladys; Richard Roxburgh portraying Elvis’s father, Vernon, and Olivia DeJonge playing Priscilla. Other cast members include Luke Bracey who plays Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett who plays Dixie Locke, David Wenham who plays Hank Snow, Kelvin Harrison Jr. who plays B.B. King, Xavier Samuel who plays Scotty Moore, and the Academy Award nominated Kodi Smit-McPhee who plays Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

The musical drama hit theaters in the US on June 24. Check out the synopsis for Elvis.