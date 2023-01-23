If there is one thing that makes a Baz Luhrmann production stand out, it's the visual style. From the set, to the costuming, to the music, his films are a feast for the senses, and have delighted audiences for decades. In 2022, the Australian director applied his larger-than-life style to one of music's larger-than-life personalities, Elvis Presley, in the appropriately titled Elvis.

The film starred Austin Butler in the title role, alongside Tom Hanks as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker, as well as Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. Also appearing in the film is Australian actor Luke Bracey, playing talent manager Jerry Schilling. During an interview with Collider's Arezou Amin for his new film Maybe I Do, Bracey was asked about the experience of working on a Luhrmann film, and whether it really was as opulent up close as it seems from the audience's point of view. Bracey said the film actually seemed more intense up close than on screen, adding:

"Yeah, they might even be bigger. I mean it's pretty crazy when you walk up to work, and then you just see 500 people dressed like it's 1971 walking past you into a giant sound stage that's like the rebuilt international hotel theater. Yeah, it was absolutely insane. And it just kept going. Then there's Tom Hanks there as well. It was pretty special. Every day on that set was so exciting, and Baz is such a genius. It was crazy. It was wild. I haven't really thought about it in a while actually. So now thinking about it, I was like, 'Yeah, that was quite an amazing experience.' It was surreal."

Luhrmann's musical biopic of the late rock 'n' roll icon has clearly resonated with audiences and critics worldwide. It became the second-biggest musical biopic ever, behind the Rami Malek-starring Bohemian Rhapsody, and has raked in nominations at the Producers Guild Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs to name a few.

Bracey can next be seen in the romantic comedy Maybe I Do, co-starring with Emma Roberts as one half of a couple facing a crossroads in their relationship. They get their parents, played by Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, and William H. Macy together for dinner one night to have them meet, only to realize they all already know each other, with comedic consequences.

