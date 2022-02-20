Elvis is a look into the legacy of the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, through the eyes of his long-time manager Colonel Tom Parker as we saw in the first trailer for the Baz Luhrmann film. And now, we've gotten a lot at the poster for the movie! It looks like a perfect dive into the kind of world that Luhrmann is known for creating — very much like the kind of poster we'd expect out of the director of Moulin Rouge!.

Starring Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as his manager Tom Parker, the movie trailer for Elvis gave us a good taste of Luhrmann's in-depth look at the life of the legendary musician. While it's a little surprising to see the poster be so simple, oddly enough, it fits with the vibe we've been getting from the movie at large.

The poster features a black background with red and gold lettering spelling "ELVIS" across a bedazzled belt buckle akin to one the singer would've worn himself. It is very reminiscent of the playbill for Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway, so it is sort of perfect for a Luhrmann film. It also calls back to Elvis' iconic comeback special where the singer wore an all-white suit and sang in front of a red light-up sign of his name. So while it isn't as flashy as it could be, given the subject matter, the poster does work nicely in contrast to the very flashy and over-the-top trailer.

Elvis is an interesting film because the topic of Presley is often complicated. His music is brilliant, and he's one of the biggest musicians still to this day, but he is also a man who pulled inspiration from Black artists and used it to his advantage. Something that the trailer for the movie seems to highlight with this intimate look into the world of Elvis. And given how much Butler looks like Elvis in the trailer, we're in for a movie filled with nostalgia for Presley's life.

Luhrmann, in my opinion, is the perfect director for something like this. His over the top styling and ability as a storytelling fits well with a story like Presley's. And even though Hanks' make-up as Parker is already very over the top, it does seem to flow with the vision for the rest of the film.

Elvis hits theaters this summer on June 24, and you can check out the new poster below.

