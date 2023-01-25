As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.

The Warner Bros. Pictures production that stars Butler in the title role will return to the big screen for a limited engagement in select locations nationwide this Friday, January 27, 2023. Despite the film currently streaming on HBO Max, those who would want to experience the biopic one more time from the confines of a theater will get their chance. In its initial theatrical outing at the box office, Elvis performed admirably earning $287 million. The film’s performance also saw it set new records making it the highest-grossing non-franchise film of 2022 and the second-highest-grossing musical biopic of all time. Elvis’s box office performance also made it Luhrmann’s highest-performing film domestically and his second-highest worldwide.

Directed from a screenplay by Luhrmann and Sam Bromell, Elvis spans over 30 years of the iconic Presley. Sifting through his various experiences —through love, loss, his unprecedented rise to fame and the complex dynamic with manager Colonel Tom Parker—set against the backdrop of America’s evolving cultural landscape and the timeless music he gave the world. The film’s nominations at the Academy Awards are for: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Lead Role, Cinematography, Film Editing, Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup and Hairstyling and Sound.

The theatrical return was announced by Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures who stated:

“Since its release in June, it has remained clear that Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ has real staying power with audiences of all ages, much like Elvis Presley’s own enduring popularity. We congratulate Baz, Austin and everyone involved in making ‘Elvis’ on their much-deserved nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In light of this exciting news, we felt that fans of the film would appreciate another chance to celebrate this incredible cinematic achievement again by seeing it on the big screen.”

With Butler in the lead role, the film had a star-studded cast including Tom Hanks, who plays Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. Other cast members include Chaydon Jay as preteen Elvis Presley, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, and Alton Mason.

Elvis is streaming on HBO Max now. Watch a trailer below: