Almost a decade after directing The Great Gatsby, Academy Award nominee Baz Luhrmann is making a comeback. Earlier this week, the Australian filmmaker teased that the first trailer for his upcoming biopic Elvis was about to drop, and now it’s finally here. The movie is set to chronicle the life and career of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), as well as his complicated relationship with his manager, Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The movie premieres in late June.

The trailer reveals that even super-hero fans will be lured to cinemas, as young Elvis’ fixation with Captain Marvel (which was how DC’s Shazam was originally called) leads him to wear a hand-made lightning bolt strapped to his chest. It also reveals that, like many other young artists before him, Elvis was mocked by audiences who quickly changed their minds once his singing voice was heard.

The Elvis trailer also indicates that one of the most controversial aspects of the singer’s performance will be tackled in the story. Back in the 1950s, Elvis’ performances were considered sexually provocative – he moved his pelvis too much – and they were directly associated with a change in culture in the United States and across the world.

Elvis is widely regarded as the king of rock ‘n roll, and was one of the most influential cultural icons of the last century. He sold over 500 million records across his career is still the best-selling solo recording artist the world has ever seen, way after his death in 1977. Of course, this isn’t the first time his story was told in cinema: he has been embodied by Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Kurt Russell, Harvey Keitel, Michael Shannon, Val Kilmer, Tyler Hilton, Jack White, and many others.

Aside from Butler and Hanks, the cast of Elvis also features Helen Thomson (Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Elvis’s mother Gladys, Richard Roxburgh (Moulin Rouge!) as Elvis’s father Vernon, Olivia DeJonge (The Visit) as Priscilla Presley, Luke Bracey (Hacksaw Ridge) as Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett (Hail, Caesar!) as Dixie Locke, David Wenham (Lion) as Hank Snow, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (The Trial of the Chicago 7) as B.B. King, Xavier Samuel (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse) as Scotty Moore, and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) as Jimmie Rodgers Snow. To play additional iconic musical artists in the film, Luhrmann cast singer/songwriter Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, model Alton Mason as Little Richard, Austin, Texas native Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur Crudup, and artist Shonka Dukureh as Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton.

Elvis premieres in theaters on June 24th.

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

