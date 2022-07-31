It has been a healthy season at the summer box office. While big blockbuster films are leading the charge, they’re not the only success story worth singing about. One of the biggest success stories this summer has been Warner Brothers musical biopic Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. Even though the film has been out for over a month, Elvis made another $6.2 million at the international box office this weekend. This brings the biopic's international total up to $105.3 million and its worldwide total up to $234.3 million.

Elvis has been helped by the fact that it's about a historic musical legend, but this is another great example of a film in the pandemic-era having legs. Great word of mouth has carried this film to Graceland and then some. Director Baz Luhrmann made a film that not only mesmerized audiences and respected the story of Elvis, he crafted a compellingly complex tragedy that showed us sides of the legendary singer that fans have only ever read about.

Audiences came to hear all their favorite Elvis tracks, but they stayed for the visually stunning direction, deep thematic darkness, and brilliant performances. Butler simply owned the role of Elvis. He nailed the puppy dog naivety of the legend while bringing such a somber human layer to the singer that will just break your heart. That’s only exacerbated by Hank’s disgustingly sinister performance as Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker. It’s one of the best villain performances in recent memory and, by the time you get to the end of the film, both performances will make your jaw hit the floor.

All this greatness is reflected in Elvis’ continued box office success. At over $120 million domestically it’s WBs fourth most successful film since the pandemic began. It recently passed other domestic studio hits like Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong. This film is proof, in the same vein as Top Gun, that audiences are willing to see a movie multiple times in theaters if worthy enough. Also, like Top Gun, it’s a film that is proving a traditional theatrical run of 90 days probably shouldn’t go extinct. Elvis made over $6 million in its sixth weekend of release. That’s only an impressive 25% drop between weekends.

Elvis is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It’s one of the rare event films that needs to be seen in a theater to truly appreciate the film’s tragic magic. Elvis is still rocking in theaters around the world. You can see what all the fuss is about by dancing your way to your local theater now. Check out our interview with Luhrmann below: