It started as a possibility, but now it has officially been confirmed that Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic about the life and career of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, will be having its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The festival announced the premiere’s date and disclosed that Luhrmann and cast members Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, and Olivia DeJonge will be present at the event. In addition, Cannes also shared an image of Butler as Presley.

Luhrmann’s first movie since The Great Gatsby, Elvis explores the singer’s journey to global stardom and fame while exploring the multiple complex relationships in his life, namely that with his manager Colonel Tom Parker throughout the two decades they worked together. The chronicling of the artist’s life is also placed “against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America." The trailer released in February garnered significant attention, showing the first look into Butler as Elvis, Hanks as Parker, and DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. Other cast members include Helen Thomson as Elvis' mother, Gladys Presley, and Richard Roxburgh as Elvis' father, Vernon Presley.

RELATED: 'Elvis': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the King's Biopic

This is not the first time a Luhrmann film premieres at Cannes. He opened at the film festival in 2001 with Moulin Rouge, and in 2013 with The Great Gatsby. And further back in 1992, the director had his first film Strictly Ballroom screened in the Un Certain Regard section. Production for Elvis began in early 2020, in Australia. However, following a series of Coronavirus infections in the cast and crew — among those, Hanks — filming was halted in March to be picked back up nearly half a year later. The screenplay is penned by Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner. The film was produced by Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss, and is distributed by Warner Bros. in France and in North America. The 75th Festival de Cannes will be taking place from May 17 to May 28, 2022. Elvis hits theaters on June 24.

