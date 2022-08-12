By 1968, Elvis Presley had gone from America's biggest musical act, the man whose swiveling hips set many young girls' hearts aflame, to a has-been with a floundering career. But that all changed when, on December 3, 1968, Elvis performed in a television special that would go on to cement his status as The King. And to celebrate the life of a musician whose life and legend has recently been subject to overwhelming public interest, Steve Binder, the man behind the original special is helping to create a new documentary to be titled Elvis & Steve: The Making of the '68 Comeback Special.

The new special will explore the crucial event from a perspective not often available to documentarians, as Binder was, in fact, the director of the 1968 special. He is also, in part, the subject, as he explains how the critical pop culture event came to be.

Of the project Binder said,“[o]ver the last half-century, there’s been so much written and created about Elvis." He continued, "[b]ut when it comes to the 1968 special, I’m truly the only one who can tell the behind-the-scenes story of how it came to be – because I’m the only one who was actually there for all that happened.”

Binder continued, explaining the importance of the subject, and of his own relationship to Elvis saying, “[t]his new documentary will take viewers behind the scenes into the making of the special, and the close bond I developed with Elvis – and the courage and strength he found to defy Col. Tom Parker and take his career into a totally different direction, none of which would have been possible without the special." He continued, “[m]y documentary Elvis & Steve will show the immense drama and enormous passion that went into the making of the special."

Spencer Proffer, who is producing the project added,“I’m proud to continue my decades-long professional and personal association with Steve Binder, one of the most innovative creators in entertainment." He continued, “Steve opens the vault to share a buddy story that is revealing, poignant and an explosive time capsule that offers a new perspective on the inner workings of Elvis, Colonel Parker and a director who took risks and made history in the process.”

The upcoming feature-length documentary follows the Elvis ’68 Comeback book, which was published by Thunder Bay Press. The book included a foreword by Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, as well as a dedication by Priscilla Presley. More details regarding the film's production and distribution will soon be announced.