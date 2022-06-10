The life and career of the legendary Rock ’n Roll icon Elvis Presley has long been hugely influential within musical culture and even forty-five years since his death, he has a strong following worldwide; the members of which continue to hold the torch for his material and on-off stage persona. Naturally, his output has even stretched to influence filmmakers to this very day including writer/director Baz Luhrmann whose biopic on the legend is being released in theaters June 24. Starring Austin Butler in the titular role with Tom Hanks in a key supporting role, it promises to be another fascinating look into the man’s life and relationships with those around him. However, this is not the first time Elvis has been depicted biographically on screen.

Just two years after Elvis’ untimely death, filmmaker John Carpenter teamed up with actor Kurt Russell in what would be the first of their now legendary cinematic collaborations. Elvis (1979) specifically chronicles Elvis’ childhood and rise to super stardom. He has been portrayed by various high caliber actors throughout the years including Michael Shannon, Bruce Campbell, Don Johnson and Val Kilmer. As well as direct references and depictions of the musician/actor, Elvis’ influence is also beautifully evident to see throughout cinema including John Waters’ great musical-comedy Cry Baby. The comparison to be made between the Hollywood struggles of the Cry Baby star, Johnny Depp and Elvis’ own are eerily similar. During this era of Depp’s career, he was striving to avoid being typecast as the heartthrob character, luckily managing to escape this pigeonhole through this project and Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands. Elvis was not so lucky and never quite managed to bag the roles he sought but nevertheless, achieved his dream in becoming a movie star and left behind a scorching legacy!

Elvis Aaron Presley was born on January 2, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi. According to the in-depth 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher, his keen ear for rhythm and blues music was established at an early age and, upon moving to the city of Memphis in Tennessee at age 13, loved to explore and discover all kinds of live music. Upbeat blues tunes would fill the streets and the creative expression all around influenced him greatly, including the radiant positivity of gospel music. During his time at elementary school, he gained recognition as a singer in which he sang about issues deeply personal to him on stage and amazed teachers and peers among him. It was at the impressive age of 19 that he had his first two songs professionally recorded on vinyl; the single and b-side "That’s All Right" and "Blue Moon of Kentucky" became overnight hits in 1954 when played on a local Memphis radio station.

Record producer Sam Phillips was responsible for helping Elvis during the first two years in his career, coaxing the best studio performances from him in those now classic initial records. As much as Elvis loved and collaborated well with Sam, Elvis knew that with the help of a charismatic manager who approached him in 1956 he could hit the big time and movies would undoubtedly be in the equation. Colonel Tom Parker became Elvis’ full-time promoter/manager and dedicated himself entirely to Elvis’ career. Parker often referred to Elvis as “the merchandise” and although Elvis never spoke a word against Parker, his tight hold on Elvis’ creative decisions was evident. For instance, although Elvis was not too enthusiastic on the idea of making music just for financial gain, it was Parker’s idea to gain popularity through recording Christmas singles and Elvis obliged without argument. Despite these challenges, this year saw his meteoric rise with millions of copies of the hit single "Hound Dog" being sold.

When watching his magnetic stage performances and interviews, you can just tell that Elvis fully embraced what he enjoyed. Singing was his passion and acting was very much in the pipeline. In the very same year that Elvis rose to the top of the charts, Parker managed to acquire him a 7-year film contract with Paramount Pictures. Elvis stated, “It’s a dream come true, you know? I’ve had people ask me if I’m gonna sing in the movie; I’m not… It’s a movie with Burt Lancaster and Katherine Hepburn called The Rainmaker.” Sadly, this project fell through for Elvis and the company talked him into doing Love Me Tender instead, then persuading him to sing 4 songs. He had much more passion for film stardom than song recording at this time and was therefore extremely disheartened when discovering he had to sing for his debut to finally be in production.

Image via 20th Century Fox

The western Love Me Tender was Elvis’ screen acting debut and saw him take the role of a dashing farmhand and brother of a group of outlaws. The camera instantly falls in love with him as audiences did and have done since; you can see his enthusiasm and share his excitement in a life-long dream come true! Despite his reluctance to sing on screen, the first two musical numbers (“We’re Gonna Move” then followed immediately by the titular track) both contribute to perhaps one of the coolest musical scenes in film history, with Elvis intensely serenading those around him on the porch of his farmhouse. The film also becomes more dramatically rewarding as the plot takes an unexpectedly dark twist and does provide an early glimpse into Elvis’ talent as an actor.

The majority of Elvis’ filmography told stories of a rebellious Rock 'n Roll figure that starts with nothing and rises to the top within the course of the narrative. The thematic comparisons to how he may have felt in reality are undeniable, and you can’t keep your eyes off of him when he’s up there on the silver screen. He learned everyone’s lines on set and had a great deal of respect and admiration for actors such as Marlon Brando and Humphrey Bogart. There are undoubtedly reflections of his influences as you watch his performances via the more dramatically challenging scripts he received, but he was rarely given the opportunity to break out of the comedy musical genre and this coupled with Col. Parker’s tight management had sadly refrained Elvis from being taken fully seriously as an actor.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Nevertheless, the studios treated each production with respect and had serious script treatments and talent behind the camera for Elvis. He was approached to star in director Michael Curtiz’s King Creole, which was originally prepped for James Dean before his untimely death. With gorgeous cinematography and choreography, King Creole allegedly became Elvis’ favorite of his movies.

The majority of movies that Elvis starred in would directly riff on his stage persona, which could be seen as a result of Col. Parker’s promotional tactics and directors’ hesitance to challenge Elvis fully due to his star power. This led to films of varying quality but helped to shape his cinematic legacy creating what could be seen as a unique subgenre of musical; the ‘Elvis’ movie! Films such as Fun In Acapulco (1963), Clambake (1967) and Loving You (1957) all projected sunny feel-good vibes with the latter offering dramatic nuggets that Elvis could sink his teeth into. There were also films such as Flaming Star (1960) and Charro! (1969) that focused on his fascination with the Western genre, differing from the glamorous style of his usual characters and instead featured him taking the role of rugged gunslingers.

Perhaps the most famous lost project of Elvis' was A Star Is Born (1976) in which Barbra Streisand, already attached to the project, expressed keen interest in having him as her co-star since the beginning of conception. It had even reached the stage of Elvis having a contract signed and all was looking promising for the star's return to the big screen after an 8-year hiatus, with the crime drama Change of Habit (1969) being his last film appearance. Alas, due to distribution companies lack of faith in box office sales due to the length of his departure from the screen and Col. Parker's insistence on Elvis' top billing above Streisand meeting cold reception from the same companies, this project never became a reality and instead the role was offered to Kris Kristofferson. This proves to be one of the biggest missed opportunities in cinema as it could have given Elvis a large canvas to exert his acting talent.

Elvis Presley passed away in his home of Graceland, Tennessee at the age of 42 on 16 August 1977. His legacy continues through his daughter, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and grandchildren Finley Lockwood, Harper Lockwood, actress Riley Keough and singer Benjamin Keough. Elvis' impact on music has echoed through the decades and his filmography is another beautiful mark he left on the world, forever available on screen for audiences to enjoy again and again!