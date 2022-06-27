If you’re fresh out of a theater screening of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and wish you could see and know more about the “king of rock ‘n roll”, well… now you definitely can. Starting today, the Elvis Presley Channel is going live in the U.S., and you can stream it for free all day long. As the name suggests, the Elvis Presley Channel is all about the iconic musician, and it features concerts, documentaries, specials, as well as other lifestyle and entertainment programming related to Elvis.

The channel has been made available by Cinedigm, which teamed up with Elvis Presley Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group in order to bring to viewers countless hours of content related to the award-winning artist. In an official statement, the chief strategy officer and president at Cinedigm, Erick Opeka, talked about what they hope to accomplish with the channel: “It’s about honoring Elvis and the brand, and doing it in a big way. Elvis Presley is an iconic performer whose global appeal transcends across generations and a diverse range of fans.”

The Elvis Presley Channel will have a rotation of 12-hour blocks of content, and Cinedigm announces that the programming will be regularly refreshed: The company expects to bring as much as 175 hours of “love me tender” content each month. If you’re not a fan, you will be.

Also featured on The Elvis Presley channel are movies starring the King. Presley’s musical career far outshone his other endeavors, but he was also a prolific movie star, with roles in over 30 films across his acting career. Some of his most notable titles were the Golden Globe-nominated Girls! Girls! Girls!, which was one of the highest-grossing movies of 1962, and his last movie Change of Habit, which featured Mary Tyler Moore and Barbara McNair.

The Elvis Presley channel will not ignore the controversy related to Elvis’ popularity: the streaming channel features Black artists who have influenced the singer’s style. In addition, the channel will also stream movies and TV shows that Elvis himself loved, including the ones starring his idols John Wayne and Bruce Lee.

Elvis sold over 500 million records across his career and is still the best-selling solo recording artist the world has ever seen, way after his premature death in 1977. He was 42 years old. The singer has been played by several actors ever since his death, the latest one being Austin Butler in the 2022 biopic which is now playing in theaters. The movie chronicles 20 years of Elvis’ life and career, as well as his troubled relationship with his manager Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

The Elvis Presley Channel is now available in the U.S. on LG Channels, Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV), Vizio’s WatchFree+, Comcast’s Xumo, Plex, Allen Media Group’s Local Now and Dish Network’s Sling TV. The Elvis Presley Channel hasn’t yet been announced to debut on popular free streaming services such as Pluto TV, Roku Channel, and Tubi.