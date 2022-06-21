As contemporary audiences await Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming glam epic on the life of Elvis Presley, it is equally essential to contextualize The King’s complicated cinematic career in conjunction with his more iconic musical output. Although many of the thirty-one feature films that made up his stint as a silver screen star fell flat for both audiences and critics from the time they were released, one of the most fascinating and successful entries in Elvis’s body of work is the Southern Gothic musical King Creole.

Directed by Michael Curtiz (Casablanca) and co-starring cult legends like Dean Jagger (Bad Day at Black Rock) and Vic Morrow (The Bad News Bears) as well as comedy icon Walter Matthau (The Odd Couple, A New Leaf), King Creole sees Elvis’s Danny Fisher navigate the consequences of self-expression through music and rebellion against authority in the face of Matthau’s villainous small-time mafioso. Rather than mobilizing the motion picture format as a mechanism for new Elvis music and on-screen performances in the midst of a loose narrative, King Creole reframes Elvis as a fractured noir protagonist on the fringes of society, reflexively attempting to overcome the pressure and potential threats of the criminal underground.

Image via Paramount Pictures

In order to assess King Creole as the anti-“Elvis Movie,” it is necessary to establish the foundation of frothy filmmaking that colored the icon’s on-screen career. Fusing vibrant visions of exoticized locales with superficial narratives strung along a spectrum of song-and-dance numbers and simple romance plots, the typical “Elvis Movie” is a camp creation of the waning studio system of the 1960s and the rigid contracts of Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Although some of the most popular “Elvis Movies” like Viva Las Vegas and Jailhouse Rock maintain staying power because of their memorable titular songs and palpable chemistry between the King and his leading ladies, the majority of Elvis’s forays into screen acting fall victim to the misogyny and cultural othering that riddled midcentury pop culture. While Elvis’s early films served as meaningful catalysts for his career, even contemporaneous audiences gave up on the star-centric subgenre, leading Elvis to famously return to stage performance with the 1968 Comeback Special on NBC.

In terms of transcending the trappings of Elvis’s other cinematic output, King Creole wisely leans into the genre structures of film noir to spin the typical performance sequences into moments of palpable tension between Elvis’s protagonist and Matthau’s scuzzy club owning villain Maxie Fields. Although Elvis's transformation into the troubled young protagonist at the center of the film remains the subversive core throughout King Creole's noir narrative, Matthau naturally shifts his sardonic wit into the realm of smarmy villainy in a manner that would almost vanish in his later career, establishing Curtiz's film as a multilayered subversive exercise. Rather than rendering Elvis as a high status heartthrob who immediately wins the girl and charms everyone he encounters, King Creole places Elvis’s Danny Fisher in the role of a high school dropout forced to work in nightclubs to provide for his widower father and younger sister. By placing Elvis at the center of warring gang feuds as well as the tumultuous love triangle with Maxie and Ronnie (Carolyn Jones), King Creole upends Elvis’s status as the ideal American man, allowing him to inhabit the thorny role of an anti-establishment blue collar rebel. In particular, Danny’s post-dropout tiff with local gang leader Shark (Vic Morrow) affords Elvis a shadowy sequence of on-screen aggression in an alleyway, establishing the protagonist as an emotionally complex and ethically compromised noir-style leading man.

Image via Paramount Pictures

In addition to altering the essence of Elvis’s performative presence, King Creole narrativizes the songs that Elvis sings on-screen, enabling The King’s musical talents to become both a token of Danny’s power of personal expression and a tool for strategic manipulation. From Danny’s cheeky serenade of “Lover Doll” that serves as a distraction while Shark shoplifts from a local store to his blistering performance of “Trouble” as direct address to Matthau’s scheming villain, King Creole sees Elvis stretch his musical prowess into a realm of interiority and combustible emotion that he would later bring to the stage in his Vegas years. Equally oozing danger and sex appeal, Danny Fisher’s musical moments empowered Elvis to tap into the darker side of his persona, recalibrating his vulnerable acting as an expression of bubbling fury.

Beyond Elvis’s specific characterization as a rough-and-trouble night club troubadour, King Creole also subverted the jovial conclusion that pervaded Elvis’s filmography. Rather than ending the film with a passionate reunion or sensual confession of mutual affection, King Creole sees Elvis witness the deaths of his lover at the hands of his antagonist, pivoting the film into a space of disillusioned tragedy rather than musical delight. Even as Matthau’s equally against-type Maxie meets his own demise after the murder and Elvis’s unrequited lover Nellie (portrayed by actress-turned-nun Dolores Hart) offers her undying affections, Curtiz and his screenwriters Herbert Baker and Michael V. Gazzo leave Elvis in an air of emotional ambiguity, focusing on his grief and regret rather than his liberation from Maxie’s oppression and potential romance with Nellie.

Image via Paramount Pictures

In many ways, King Creole stands out as the only ghost story in the cinematic career of Elvis Presley, focusing on the death and moral decay that pervades the film’s shadowy Southern Gothic story as well as the unrealized potential of the legend’s dramatic acting career. Although Elvis would never match the narrative nuance or emotional complexity of Danny Fisher in his subsequent motion pictures, King Creole stands out as a chief example of Presley’s artistic versatility, plumbing darkness from the depths of the King’s musical expression and iconic persona. In hindsight, Danny Fisher's battle with Matthau's controlling club boss in King Creole also echoes the longstanding subjugation that Presley faced in his partnership with Colonel Tom Parker, which seems to be central to Luhrmann's interpretation of the Elvis story. By mixing the complexities of noir tropes and subversive characterization with the unintentionally reflexive and tragic trajectory of Danny's narrative, King Creole deserves reconsideration as an essential piece in the contemporary demythologizing of Elvis Presley.