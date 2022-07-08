Baz Luhrmann's recent movie Elvis is the latest musical biopic to bring the life of a famous musician to the big screen. With Austin Butler starring in the titular role, Elvis charts The King’s rise to fame and his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

RELATED: Best Music Biopics of the Past Decade like 'Elvis' (And Where to Watch Them)

While Elvis explores the tale of how a boy from Mississippi went on to become The King of Rock and Roll, there are many aspects of Elvis Presley's life left out of the film. What many people don’t know about the beloved entertainer is that he had a successful career not just on stage but on camera. With 33 acting credits to his name, his film career spans multiple genres and often intertwines with the star’s real-life persona.

‘Love Me Tender’ (1956)

Wanting to follow in the footsteps of Hollywood heartthrobs James Dean and Marlon Brando, Elvis had a dream to become a top dramatic actor. Colonel Parker’s persistent lobbying to get Elvis a screen test eventually paid off, as the entertainer finally signed a contract and landed his feature debut in 1956 with Robert D. Webb’s Love Me Tender.

Set during the end of the Civil War, Love Me Tender sees Elvis play Clint Reno—- the naive younger brother of Confederate soldiers hiding their ill-gotten gains from the war. Originally titled “The Reno Brothers,” Love Me Tender earned its name when the studio realized the potential to capitalize on Elvis’ sure-to-be-a-hit single from the soundtrack.

‘Loving You’ (1957)

One year after his successful film debut cast him in a supporting role, Elvis landed the lead role in Hal Kanter’s Loving You. Shot in vibrant Technicolor, this starring role saw Elvis dye his hair black — and since then continued dying his hair black for the rest of his career.

Elvis plays Deke Rivers, a country boy whose musical talents are discovered by a charming publicist who promises a future of fame and fortune. When it’s revealed that his managing team is taking advantage of Deke’s emotional attachment to his craft for their financial gain, Loving You becomes a shockingly accurate insight into the complicated relationships of entertainers and their managers — a tale that Elvis reveals to be all too true.

‘Jailhouse Rock’ (1957)

Like the possible jail term Elvis faced in Luhrmann’s film, the real-life star had many complicated run-ins with the law. In August of 1956, the court justice of Jacksonville warned Elvis there would be “no hip-swiveling and no suggestive body movements” during his upcoming shows in Florida, threatening to arrest the entertainer for “imperiling the morality of minors.”

RELATED:10 Great Movies About Breaking Out of Prison

The following year, Elvis embraces his rebellious streak in Richard Thorpe’s Jailhouse Rock. Playing Vince Everett, a young man serving time for manslaughter, Elvis brings his natural talent for music and performing as Vince discovers his passion for rock and roll.

‘King Creole’ (1958)

Elvis’ fourth motion picture, King Creole, established the iconic stage performer as an actor worthy of acclaim. A month before filming began, Elvis received his draft notice from the military, which resulted in him requesting a 60-day deferment of his service to complete filming for what would be his most critically acclaimed film.

Directed by the legendary Michael Curtiz, King Creole sees Elvis star as Danny Fisher — a young delinquent who flunked out of high school, quits his job as a busboy in a nightclub, and one night gets the chance to perform. While success is in his sights, a local crime boss chases after the young musician to perform at his nightclub, an offer Danny refuses, but the crime boss doesn’t take no for an answer.

‘G.I. Blues’ (1960)

From 1958 to 1960, Elvis completed his military service with the US Army. Enlisting at a time when he was regarded as one of the most well-known names in the entertainment industry, his draft into the military was welcomed by the many parents, religious leaders, and teachers who despised the rock and roll idol. Elvis’ two years of military service drastically impacted his career and persona. Upon his return, the entertainer found a new fan base among an older age group largely thanks to his army career and new musical style that saw him shift from rock and roll to dramatic ballads.

In Elvis' first film after his military service, Norman Taurog’s G.I. Blues sees Elvis star as soldier Tulsa McLean, a man who hopes to raise money to open a nightclub when he gets out of the army. After a very tough time for the entertainer, a feel-good comedy musical helped him find his way back into doing what he does best — entertaining.

‘Blue Hawaii’ (1961)

Throughout his career, Elvis had a certain affection for Hawaii. To fill in a gap in his tour schedule in November 1957, Colonel Parker recalled all the fan mail Elvis had received from his Hawaiian fans and decided to fly over to the Aloha state. With his love for surfing, Elvis quickly found himself immersed in enjoying Hawaiian culture and would later go on to film multiple movies there.

Taurog’s Blue Hawaii is Elvis’ first Hawaiian adventure. Continuing on his previous film’s military theme, Blue Hawaii follows Chad Gates after being discharged from the army and settling back into paradise life with his surfboard and ukulele. It’s a charming film that showcases all the best of Hawaiian culture and scenery.

‘Kid Galahad’ (1962)

A lesser-known fact about The King of Rock and Roll is that while stationed in Germany during his military career, Elvis developed a passion for karate. Upon returning to Memphis in 1960, he earned his black belt and, by 1974, would open up his own martial arts center.

RELATED:8 Classic Martial Arts Movies To Watch If You Like 'Cobra Kai'

For an Elvis movie that really packs a punch, Phil Karlson’s Kid Galahad casts Elvis as Walter Gulick. After completing his military service, Walter takes a job as a sparring partner in a gym, but his potential is soon realized by the gym’s owner, who takes him under his wing and into the world of professional boxing.

‘Viva Las Vegas’ (1964)

Despite Elvis’ affection for Hawaii, the beloved entertainer is more commonly associated with the bright lights of Las Vegas. Even today, the Las Vegas Strip is filled with Elvis impersonators carrying on the legacy of The King, who performed over 600 concerts at the International Theater.

Set in the bright light city, George Sidney’s Viva Las Vegas casts Elvis as Lucky Jackson, a race car driver who needs some cash after his car breaks down. To raise money for a new engine, Lucky begins working at the casino and, along the way, tries to win the affection of the hotel’s young swimming instructor Rusty (Ann-Margret).

‘Spinout’ (1966)

Throughout Elvis’ 33 movies, he stars as a race car driver in three of them — most notably being Taurog’s Spinout, a film that etched itself in race car history as it saw none other than The King drive the first-ever McLaren.

Following Elvis as Mike McCoy, the lead singer of a traveling band and part-time race car driver, Spinout put Elvis behind the steering wheel and showcased that the one thing that could get between his love for women was his love of cars.

‘Change of Habit’ (1969)

Luhrmann’s Elvis explores the entertainer’s religious upbringing in Memphis and his introduction to gospel music. While he may have earned the title of The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis was very ingrained in spirituality and had an equally successful gospel music career.

In his last ever role, William A. Graham’s Change of Habit sees Elvis return to his religious roots as he plays Dr. John Carpenter. Running a health clinic in the low-income Harlem district, he works with a local nun to bring compassion and care to the neighborhood.

KEEP READING: Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’: 8 Facts About the King The Movie Left Out