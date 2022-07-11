After watching Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, it was interesting to see where his heart truly lies. Elvis Presley loved performing, but he always wanted to be a movie star above anything else. When he met Colonel Tom Parker, he was shy and had stage fright, but he believed in him enough to make him a star.

Related:10 Things You Need to Know Before You See 'Elvis'

It's hard to believe that Presley would ever get nervous on stage, but maybe that's why he loved the movies so much. Now, not all of his films were hits, but there are definitely some underappreciated ones that should get a bit more love.

It Happened at the World's Fair (1963)

The way that Colonel Tom Parker marketed Elvis was genius in hindsight, even though he made him work like crazy. A movie would come out with songs from an album, and they would make double. In this musical, Presley is a crop duster who loses his plane due to the gambling habits of his partner, Danny Burke (Gary Lockwood).

Related:Why 'Elvis' (1979) Is The Hidden Gem of John Carpenter & Kurt Russell's Partnership

To get the plane back, the pair thumb it to the Seattle World's Fair. Like all other Presley films, there is a gimmick, love interests, and a misunderstanding. This one is special because a young Kurt Russell got his start, and later on, he would take on the role of Elvis in 3000 Miles to Graceland.

Clambake (1967)

Clambake is under-appreciated because it plays up Presley's comedic timing more than other films. In this one, Presley is a wealthy young man who wants to experience life outside his privileged upbringing. When he meets Tom Wilson (Will Hutchins), an earnest water-skiing instructor, Scott offers to trade places with him.

A trading places storyline almost always works because of the situations these characters are placed in. Presley running around a beach and falling in love with a woman is what fans expect in the majority of his films, but this one is funnier than others.

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Fun in Acapulco is a movie that is so off the wall and entertaining because of the comedic delivery from Presley. Fans have always known he was a bit cheeky, but when it came through in his performances, it just added so much to the movie. Things get a bit rocky for Elvis in this movie.

After being fired from his job performing aboard a boat in Acapulco, he is forced to take a job as a lifeguard at a nearby resort. When another lifeguard, Moreno (Alejandro Rey), grows jealous of Presley for upstaging him and moving in on his girl (Ursula Andress), the two clash. This movie is filled with great songs, jealousy, and some pretty intense cliff-diving moments for Presley.

Paradise, Hawaiian Style (1966)

Elvis Presley and Hawaii go together so well. He has almost become a staple of the state because of Blue Hawaii. In this movie, girlfriends help a singing pilot and his buddy get their helicopter-charter service off the ground. The reason why this movie didn't do too well is that the songs on the soundtrack weren't as strong as the rest of the films.

Related:Rare Facts About Elvis Presley

But, it was still a fun movie to have Presley fans swooning. It's a very simple story, but it has Presley back on his favorite beach making everyone fall in love with him Hawaiian style. Apart from Graceland being part of him, Hawaii has become something special for his fans as well because of these two films.

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Girls! Girls! Girls! had more girls than any other Elvis movie, and he was charming every single one. Most of Presley's movies were lighthearted and romantic, especially because he was singing to all of these women. Colonel Tom Parker knew exactly who to market to, and it worked.

In this movie, fisherman Presley learns that the boat he helped build and currently works on is for sale, he tries but fails to get the money to buy it. Ross then decides to work as a guide for the boat's new owner, Wesley Johnson (Jeremy Slate), but the two men soon find themselves fighting over a girl. Sure, his movies get repetitive, but at least fans know what they're getting each time.

Live a Little, Love a Little (1968)

This is one of Presley's lesser-known films, but he was able to give a bit more to his performance in this one. It wasn't so one-dimensional. In this movie, Presley is a struggling photographer juggling two jobs in a frantic effort to make ends meet. He then finds himself falling for this woman who has commented on his bachelorhood.

Related:The Definitive Story of the King's Comeback

The two of them share some fun banter, but ultimately, she is able to point out his flaws and have him grow as a person. Even though it's still a playful role for Presley, there are some serious moments that add some depth.

Love Me Tender (1956)

This was Presley's acting debut, and it was a bit of a smaller role. He was part of an ensemble of brothers that had a love interest coming the way of family. Presley plays Clint Reno, the youngest of the four brothers, who stays home to take care of his mother and the family farm as older brothers Vance, Brett and Ray fight in the American Civil War.

Related:Best Elvis Presley Movies That Catapulted His Career

When his brother returns home, he finds that his one love is married to his younger brother Clint. The two brothers get heated and fight for her love.

G.I. Blues

Out of all the Presley films, this one is probably his best, and it's still under-appreciated when it comes to films like Viva Las Vegas and King Creole. Anyone can pull off a dramatic role, but when it comes to comedic timing and singing, that's where the strength lies. After returning from war himself, it made sense for Colonel Tom Parker to make him a soldier and show audiences a different side of Presley.

Related:In 'King Creole,' Michael Curtiz Captured Elvis Presley's Subversive Charm

In this one, Presley hopes to open up a nightclub when he gets out of the army. He tries to raise some money through a friendly wager. Even though it's all about winning a woman's heart, this one is the most charming out of all of his films. The songs are a lot of fun and even Presley seemed like he loosened up in this role.

Double Trouble (1967)

Double Trouble gives Presley a bit more to do in regard to action set pieces in this movie. Presley attracts the amorous attentions of a pretty young heiress while he's on tour in Britain. On top of that, he gets caught up in a jewel heist. Heist films are always fun and to place Presley in the middle of one with his comedic timing made it all the more entertaining.

It's definitely one of the more entertaining films in his filmography because of the heist. And it seemed like Presley even had a bit more fun with it himself. It did have him falling in love with a woman, again, but at least the story was a bit different from the others.

Girl Happy (1965)

Girl Happy is filled with twists and turns as Presley has to deal with a businessman named Big Frank (Harold J. Stone). He has entrusted Presley with watching his daughter Valerie (Shelley Fabares) while she's on spring break. Valerie does warm up to Presley's character Rusty, but when she finds out that her father paid him she runs off with an Italian womanizer.

It's a fun movie to watch just to see how Presley even keeps up with the constant changes in this young girl. His reactions are funny, and it's a very playful movie that many people don't really talk about.

Next:Best Elvis Presley Movies To Watch Before 'Elvis'