The Big Picture Elvis Presley's performance in Flaming Star showcases his acting range and explores a character caught between two cultural worlds.

The film's context of Native American narratives allows Presley to delve into complex emotions and internal struggles, especially after the death of his mother.

Despite his character's attempt to mediate between two civilizations, Presley's moving portrayal of Pacer ends with a heartfelt speech about the fiery star of death.

Elvis Presley is often remembered for his influential music career, but he also left a lasting impact on the film industry with his acting roles. Despite his relatively short-lived acting career, Presley starred in 33 films, showcasing his versatility on the big screen. One of his standout performances was in the 1960 film Flaming Star (directed by Don Siegel) where he played the role of Pacer Burton, the son of a Kiowa mother and Texan father. In this film, Presley delivered a poignant portrayal of a Natie American grappling with his identity and internal struggles in a society that cannot make room for both of his cultural identities. This article will showcase that Flaming Star was Presley’s best acting performance, specifically his monologue when he is coming to death.

Flaming Star (1960) When fighting breaks out between two cultures in West Texas, the mixed-blood Pacer tries to act as a peacemaker, but the "flaming star of death" pulls him irrevocably into the deadly violence. Release Date December 16, 1960 Director Don Siegel Cast Elvis Presley , Barbara Eden , Steve Forrest , Dolores del Rio , John McIntire , Rodolfo Acosta , Karl Swenson , Anne Benton Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Clair Huffaker , Nunnally Johnson

Setting the Stage For Elvis Presley’s Infamous Performance

The historical context of Flaming Star is essential to understanding the significance of Elvis Presley's performance. The film was released during a time when Hollywood was starting to explore more diverse and complex narratives, including those centered on Native American characters. Presley's portrayal of Pacer Burton allowed him to showcase his acting range and delve into the complexities of a character caught between two worlds. Obviously, it's worth pointing out that Elvis himself was not Native American, and although this is a powerful performance, he is still just a white man portraying someone who is Native American. While in the 1960s this was commonplace, a casting like this would not fly today.

The film begins joyfully, with the Burton family and friends dancing and singing while they make dinner. But Burton’s legacy becomes a tragic one when the Kiowa tribe leader, Buffalo Horn, played by Rodolfo Acosta, comes to discuss broken land agreements. The slowly building tensions between the Kiowa and white characters transformed into an inevitable war, and became more violent and deadly than Pacer could have ever imagined. The tensions between the two groups only heighten when Neddy (Dolores del Rio), Pacer’s mother, is shot on their way home from visiting the reserved land of the Kiowa tribe by Howard (L.Q. Jones). Pacer shot Howard a few days earlier after provoking him with racist slurs, and when Neddy offers to help with Howard’s wound, he refuses on behalf of her Kiowa blood.

Pacer’s Anger Portrayed by Presley

Image via 20th Century Studios

The death of Pacer's mother, Neddy, serves as the catalyst for his transformation, as he finally allows his suppressed Indigenous heritage to come to the forefront. The sight of "the flaming star of death" symbolizes the end of Neddy's life and the beginning of Pacer's internal turmoil. Pacer's resentment towards the white community, which had been slowly burning within him, erupts into a rage that leads him to side with the Kiowa tribe. His anger and grief manifest in a confrontation with the doctor, Ford Rainey, whom he blames for not saving his mother, and his friends who did not bring her to the doctor sooner.

This moment of intense emotion and conflict reflects Pacer's internal struggle as he grapples with his identity and the loss of his mother. The death of his mother highlights the complex emotions and internal conflict that Pacer experiences as he navigates his heritage, grief, and the injustices he perceives. Presley's touching performance when he loses his mother sets the stage for a deeper exploration of Pacer's journey and his eventual reconciliation with his conflicting emotions.

Presley’s Portrayal of Pacer Burton Seeing The Flaming Star of Death

Close

Even though Pacer struck a deal with Buffalo Horn to protect his white father Clint (Steve Forrest) and white brother Sam (John McIntire), he also develops mistrust of the Kiowas after they shot his father. Despite his best attempts to keep his family alive, Pacer discovers that he has no control over the conflict when he learns that his father was slain. He is shot while attempting to mediate a settlement between the two civilizations and informs the community that he has already passed away and has seen the fiery star of death after losing all hope on both sides and understanding there is nothing left to fight for. This heartfelt speech considers Pacer's tragedy and the death of his Kiowa culture.

In conclusion, Presley's portrayal of Burton in Flaming Star stands out as one of his most memorable and impactful acting performances. The historical context, key figures involved in the production, and the lasting impact of the film all contribute to the significance of Presley's role in shaping his acting career. While his time in Hollywood may have been relatively short, the legacy of Flaming Star and Presley's performance in the film continues to be celebrated and appreciated by fans and critics alike. As such, Flaming Star remains a testament to Presley's talent as an actor and his ability to deliver a touching performance.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Stream Flaming Star on Flex in the U.S.

Watch on Flex