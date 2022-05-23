The full soundtrack lineup for Oscar-nominated director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has been announced, and it’s as star-studded as the legendary icon’s characteristic bodysuit-cape combos. The film will chronicle the life of the King of Rock n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, and boasts a royal lineup of musicians to lend their talent to this explosive picture.

Warner Bros. unveiled the artists featured on the film's soundtrack in an Instagram post, accompanied by a quote from Presley himself: “Do something worth remembering.” In the biopic, additional iconic artists worth remembering make appearances as influences of the King’s electrifying style. Some artists featured on the soundtrack will also appear in the film, portraying legendary voices such as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Little Richard, Arthur “Bigboy” Crudup, and Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton.

The soundtrack will feature original songs by Presley, as well as songs performed by the film’s star, Austin Butler. Also included on the soundtrack are Ann Nesby, Alton Mason, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Doja Cat, Eminem & Ceelo Green, Gary Clark Jr., Jack White, Lenesha Randolph, Jazmine Sullivan, Kacey Musgraves, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Les Greene, Maneskin, Nardo Wick, Paravi, Pnau, Rufus Thomas, Shonka Dukureh, Stevie Nicks, Swae Lee & Diplo, Tame Impala, and Yola.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 10 Best Biopic Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)

Though no specific songs were released with the line-up, the trailer is punctuated with sound bites from some of Elvis’s most influential tracks, performed by Butler. The trailers highlight a haunting version of Presley's "Suspicious Minds" and his crooning cover of “Unchained Melody”. The second trailer features hip hop artist Doja Cat’s poppy original song, “Vegas”, that weaves Presley’s “Hound Dog” into the chorus. On the same day the soundtrack was announced, Eminem posted a snippet of his “Jailhouse Rock”-inspired track, “The King and I”, with Ceelo Green to his Twitter. Other songs in the trailers include “Trouble,” “My Baby Left Me,” “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Heartbreak Hotel.” A release date for the full tracklist has not been announced, though it’s likely to be released the same day as the film itself, on June 24.

Known for dazzling and polarizing audiences with his glittering cinema in projects like The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge!, and Romeo + Juliet, Australian filmmaker Luhrmann seems like a blue suede shoo-in to take on Presley’s controversial life and career. In an interview with Variety, Presley’s granddaughter and actress, Riley Keough, said, “In the first five minutes, I could feel how much work Baz and Austin put into trying to get it right. That made me emotional immediately.” The biopic will span the star’s life and career and explore the difficult relationship between Presley and his tyrannical manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

Elvis, also starring Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, Helen Thomson as Gladys Presley, Richard Roxburgh as Vernon Presley, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, will be released in theaters on June 24. Check out the trailer below.

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Among All-Star Cast for Prime Video’s Adult Animated Comedy Series ‘The Hospital’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author CL Staff About Our Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe