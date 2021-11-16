We finally have been granted a first look at Elvis from Baz Luhrmann. The Australian director tweeted a teaser of the film which gives brief glances at Austin Butler (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Dead Don't Die) in the titular role, as an ethereal version of "Suspicious Minds" plays over the images.

Elvis was originally supposed to release on June 3rd, 2022, but thanks to Luhrmann's tweet, it's been confirmed the film has been pushed back to June 24th, 2022. Luhrmann's latest film will be released only in theaters and not in a hybrid fashion. Warner Brothers has been trying to pivot from their previous pandemic distribution plan, which saw film released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max; a move that lost them Christopher Nolan and his upcoming project about Robert J. Oppenheimer to Universal.

The Moulin Rouge! and Australia director has penned the script with longtime collaborator Craig Pearce (Strictly Ballroom, Moulin Rouge), along with Sam Bromell (who has credits for supplying additional dialogue for Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby). The film also boasts an impressive cast that includes Tom Hanks, David Wenham (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers), and Olivia DeJonge (Will, The Visit).

Luhrmann dips back into his musical roots as he tells the life story of Presley (Butler), as seen through the complicated relationship that Presley had with his enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story spans over 20 years, diving into the complexities of Presley and Parker's relationship, highlighting his rise to fame, setting it against the backdrop of the cultural landscape shifting in America and the country discovering they were no longer so innocent. At the core of Presley's journey will be the most significant and influential person in his life - Priscilla Presley (DeJonge).

Luhrmann's past credits show that he is more than capable to handle the complexities of human emotion, all while setting the story to music and commenting on the state of the world. While the teaser only shows the tiniest fraction of the visual landscape, if his work in Strictly Ballroom or even, Romeo + Juliet are any indication of his range, then there is no doubt that this next entry will be just a visually stunning as his previous works.

Elvis will be released on June 24th, 2022 in theaters. See the first look tweet at Elvis below:

