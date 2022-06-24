The summer movie season is in full swing with films like Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion showing audiences that the movie theater experience is still king. However, summer is not just a time for big blockbusters, it’s also a time for smaller scale human stories. One of those films is Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis which just opened in theaters everywhere. The musical biopic looks to have a strong opening weekend and in its Thursday preview the film made a healthy $3.5 million in over 3,400 locations. This includes the Tuesday Fan Events for Elvis.

This Thursday preview number is a sign of good things to come for the film with Warner Brothers most likely singing in delight over the news. When compared to other films in this genre like the 2019 Elton John film Rocketman which made $2.3 million in its previews, is starting off on the right note. It also made more in previews than Scott Derrickson’s new horror film The Black Phone. That film took in $3 million on Thursday However, that’s expected as The Black Phone is a more niche genre film when compared to the wide appeal of Elvis.

Finally, when you compare Elvis to other Luhrmann spectacles, the film is on par with the director's past efforts. This includes The Great Gatsby which made $3.25 million. That visually stunning adaptation went on to make $50 million in its opening weekend. Don’t expect Elvis to be making that kind of money by the time the weekend's over, but anything over $20 million will be deemed a success in the eyes of WB.

Image via Warner Bros

In terms of what to expect from this film's overall box office, it’s anyone's guess. The one thing this film has in common with a success story like Top Gun is that it skews older. Elvis was a 20th century icon after all. This biopic can be great counter programming to other films Like Jurassic World, Lightyear, and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Those are films that cater to a much younger audience. Also, with the amazing word of mouth that this film is getting from both critics and audiences alike, it will be exciting to see what kind of legs this biopic will have. Especially, since Austin Butler's performance as this musical legend is at the heart of this film’s praises. Tom Hanks playing Elvis’ manager Tom Parker doesn’t hurt either.

Musical biopics have been extremely successful pre-pandemic. Films like Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody have shown that audiences have a craving for this type of well-made story. Hopefully Elvis can follow in those films’ footsteps and deliver an experience that will make old and new fans fall in love with this legend’s artful tale. Elvis is rocking it out in theaters now and, until you witness the birth of a king, you can read the plot synopsis for the film down below: