The red-band trailer for Chilean film Ema was just released today, and it's a doozy. Directed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larrain and starring Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael Garcia Bernal, Ema is the story of a dancer who divorces her husband (and boss; in addition to being her partner, he's also the director of the dance company she gets paid to dance for) because he's sterile and can't give her a "real son". At one point, the couple tried to fill the void by adopting a child, but later took him back to the orphanage from where they got him, like a pet they weren't responsible enough to handle. At one point, Ema has a change of heart about the boy - but not before tragedy ensues.

The main reason this is a red-band trailer is mostly for foul language and some brief nudity. There's also the graphic discussion of child abandonment and sexual acts. Despite some of the more adult portions of the trailer, it's fairly tame and features some stellar choreography. Also, it's entirely in Spanish (with English subtitles). Various critical reviews which refer to the movie as "incendiary", "bold", "electric", and "dynamic" flash across the screen before the final title card tells audiences that the film is "coming soon".

RELATED: 'Chucky’s First Trailer Will Premiere at 2021's Comic-Con@Home

So far, the film has been screened at both the 2019 Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. It also released in its home country back in the fall of 2019 and enjoyed such critical success that Mubi and Music Box Films snatched up the distribution rights for English-speaking audiences in the UK and US. While Mubi has made the film available for streaming already (due to COVID-19), Music Box films is waiting until it's safe to unleash a full theatrical release in North America.

Check out the Ema trailer below. The film will be released in select theaters on August 13th and on Digital on September 14th.

KEEP READING: Deadpool Makes His Disney+ MCU Plea in This Wild, Korg-Featuring 'Free Guy' Trailer Reaction

Share Share Tweet Email

'The French Dispatch' Review: The Most Wes Anderson Movie to Ever Wes Anderson | Cannes 2021 An ode to old-school magazine journalism turns into a party of whimsy.

Read Next

Ashley Bubp (120 Articles Published) More From Ashley Bubp