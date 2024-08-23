During his time behind the camera, Antoine Fuqua has crafted some gargantuan Hollywood productions. Making a name for himself through his work helming movies like Training Day and The Equalizer franchise, the filmmaker has become one of the most celebrated names in the biz. But, there’s a good chance that you missed one of the more recent titles of his career, as the director’s 2022 film, Emancipation, was largely looked over by audiences. Inspired by a true story, the Will Smith-led film follows a runaway slave risking it all for a better life after President Lincoln passed the Emancipation Proclamation which was to put an end to slavery in the Confederate states. The brutal historical feature received mixed reviews following its limited theatrical release, but you can now see the 44% Rotten Tomatoes movie as it’s begun to climb up the charts of its home platform on Apple TV+.

In Emancipation, Smith stars as a slave named Peter who has been separated from his family and sent to a plantation in Louisiana. The year is 1863 and the bloody Civil War has just entered its third year. In Washington, D.C., President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation into law, declaring that those who were held as slaves in Confederate states were now free to leave. Of course, it wasn’t as easy as that, as slave owners simply ignored the ruling and continued to abuse and murder their prisoners. After a particularly barbaric whipping, Peter decides it’s time for him to make a break for it not just for his future, but for the future of his family. But the road north is a treacherous one, filled with not only snarling dogs and maniacal hunters, but also the dangers of the Louisiana swamps.

Joining Smith in the movie’s other two leading roles were Ben Foster (X-Men: The Last Stand) as a slave hunter named Fassel and Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight) as Peter’s wife, Dodienne. As many historical dramas are, Emancipation was hit with some backlash upon its arrival, for not handling the true-story it was inspired from with a full sense of the facts. The movie also hit a major bump in the road as it was the first movie that Smith was part of following his infamous assault on Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Award ceremony.

What’s Next For Antoine Fuqua?

Close

At the end of last summer, Fuqua delivered pure action and drama in The Equalizer 3, rounding out the trilogy that he started alongside the film series’ star and his frequent collaborator, Denzel Washington. Right now, Fuqua and his team are deep in the post-production process for the upcoming biopic, Michael, which will tell the story of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. That title is due out on April 18, 2025.

You can now stream Emancipation on Peacock in the U.S.

Emancipation

Watch On Apple TV+