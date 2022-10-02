Apple has held the first screening of Antoine Fuqua’s film, Emancipation. The movie starring Will Smith as Peter, an enslaved man seeking freedom, is already making waves on social media for being a “powerful” film and considered a contender for awards season. According to a report by Deadline, the historical thriller Emancipation has had its first private screening on Saturday, in time for awards season. Apple Original Films, who won the rights to the movie in a record-breaking auction, and the NAACP hosted a screening of the film at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st annual Legislative Conference in DC.

Apart from Fuqua, who directed the film, and Smith, who stars in the lead role, a select group of representatives from the Black community were invited to attend the screening. Among these were members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Historically Black College and Universities, the Divine 9 (Historically Black Fraternities and Sororities), National Council of Negro Women, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Power Rising, and #WinWithBlack Women. Whilst Apple still has not set a date for the film’s official release, it is expected the film will be out in time for awards season. Prior to Smith’s ten-year ban from the Academy after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, for which he recently apologized in July, Emancipation was considered a prime contender. It is hoped, however, that judges will look past the incident and focus on the film’s substance.

During the post-screening conference, Smith made his first public comments about the film, expressing the importance of the movie. “Throughout my career, I’ve turned down many films that were, uh, set in slavery. I never wanted to show us like that, you know, and then this picture came along and this is not a film about slavery,” Smith said, speaking candidly to the audience about why he joined the project. “This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. You know, this is a film about faith. It’s a film about the heart of a man, um, what could be called the first viral image.” The graphic image Smith is referring to formed the basis of the film written by William N. Collage. The 1863 photograph shows ‘Whipped Peter’ (also known as Gordon) and his heavily scarred back, a result of being whipped during his enslavement. “Cameras had just been created and the image of Whipped Peter went around the world and was a rallying cry against slavery,” Smith explained, adding that the image heavily resonated with him. “This was a story that exploded and blossomed in my heart that I wanted to be able to deliver to you in a way that only Antoine Fuqua could deliver.”

Related: 'King Shaka' Casts Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Mustafa Shakir and More in Historical Epic

The film has already received support on social media for its importance to the Black community. “I had the pleasure of watching the film #Emancipation and can’t begin to tell how powerful this is for OUR community and OUR history,” Derrick Johnson, the President and CEO of the NAACP wrote in a Twitter post. “It’s a story of adversity, of resilience, of love, and of triumph. Thank you Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith for sharing your gifts!” His comments are echoed by many of those who attended the screening. Angela T. Rye wrote, “#Emancipation is a powerful story not only rooted in our history, but also our resilience as a people. Thank you @willsmith @AntoineFuqua @AppleTVplus for telling stories that matter!”

Emancipation tells the story of Peter’s bid for freedom. After recovering from a whipping that almost killed him, Peter (Smith) escapes from cold-blooded slave hunters into the swamps of Louisiana. Smith is joined by Mustafa Shakir (as Andre Cailloux), Ben Foster (Fassel), Steven Ogg (Sergeant Howard), Charmaine Bingwa (Dodienne), Imani Pullam (Betsy), Gilbert Owuor (Gordon), and Aaron Clifton Moten (Knowls).

Emancipation will be released in 2023. Check out our interview with Fuqua below: