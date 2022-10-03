Apple TV+ has accelerated the release of its original movie Emancipation starring Will Smith in the lead. The streamer had initially said the movie would be released next year without giving a specific date, however, following its recent first screening at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st annual Legislative Conference in DC and the favorable reviews that immediately followed, Apple has in a surprise turn of events, slated the movie for release later this year. In addition to announcing the release date for Emancipation, the streamer also revealed a trailer and the first poster for the movie inspired by a true story.

Emancipation stars Smith as Peter, and tells of his triumphant quest for freedom living as an enslaved man during America's Civil War. The poster features a headshot of Smith showcasing his dogged determination as he races through to the North to free himself and his family. A trailer also released today offers a more detailed look at the obstacles Peter will face on his quest. Inspired by Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, Peter sets out on a desperate pursuit of freedom, ignoring warnings about the threats lurking in the swamps of Louisiana, which he must navigate to reach his destination. Peter also has his ruthless slave owners to deal with, but none of these seems to deter him from his goal which he ultimately reaches against all odds.

Written by William N. Collage, Emancipation is inspired by photos from “Whipped Peter,” an 1863 issue of Harper’s Weekly. The photos gave a first-hand look at the untold sufferings of enslaved Black men, with one of the photos entitled “The Scourged Back,” showing Peter's mutilated back from a severe whipping by his enslaver, which ultimately sparked a widespread disdain for the inhumane practice of slavery. The film has been well received, especially by the Black community, and is deemed a worthy contender for the next awards season.

Image via Apple TV+

In addition to Smith, Emancipation stars Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Bivens, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten, and Imani Pullum. Fuqua directs from a screenplay by William N. Collage. Smith also produces alongside Jon Mone of Westbrook Studios, as well as Joey McFarland of McFarland Entertainment and Escape Artists's Todd Black. Executive Producers include Chris Brigham, Fuqua, James Lassiter, Heather Washington, Cliff Roberts, Glen Basner, and Scott.

Emancipation will premiere in theaters on December 2, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9. Check out the official poster and trailer for Emancipation below: