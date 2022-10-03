Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).

The trailer reveals a beautifully crafted piece of cinema filled with stunning shots. We quickly learn that the story takes place during the middle years of the bloody Civil War as Peter can be heard speaking about President Abraham Lincoln recently passing the Emancipation Proclamation, the law that stated enslaved peoples were now free. Driven by the news, Peter seizes his chance to find and free his family and flee to the North. But, dangers lurk around every corner with not only brutal and sadistic hunters in pursuit of Peter and his family, but also the threat of traversing the dark and dangerous swamps of Louisiana.

Along with Smith, the production will star Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Bivens, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten, and Imani Pullum. Penned by William N. Collage, Emancipation is based on several photos published in an 1863 issue of Harper’s Weekly titled “Whipped Peter.” The shocking and gruesome images played a major part in the public’s disdain for slavery as they revealed the disgusting dehumanizing atrocities for what they were.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Will Smith Pulls Apple Movie 'Emancipation' Out of Georgia Due to New Voting Laws

Joining Smith to produce on behalf of Westbrook Studios will be Jon Mone with McFarland Entertainment’s Joey McFarland and Escape Artists’ Todd Black. Fuqua, Chris Brigham, James Lassiter, Heather Washington, Cliff Roberts, Glen Basner, and Scott Greenberg will executive produce.

Prior to today’s big announcements, the film held a private screening over the weekend during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st annual Legislative Conference in DC. Along with Fuqua and Smith, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Divine 9 (Historically Black Fraternities and Sororities), National Council of Negro Women, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Power Rising, and #WinWithBlackWomen were in attendance.

Of course for many readers, the film will jump out as Smith’s first performance post his assault on Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, which he recently issued an apology for. A moving piece of cinema and storytelling, it’s clear that with the timing of the film’s release, those backing it are hoping for a run at the awards circuit and for the powers that be to look past Smith’s headline making actions.

You can check out the trailer for Emancipation below and catch it in theaters on December 2 or streaming on Apple TV+ on December 9.