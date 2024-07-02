The Big Picture Audrey Diwan's Emmanuelle premieres in September, exploring pleasure post #MeToo.

Adapted from Emmanuelle Arsan's novel, the film follows a woman's quest for intimacy in Hong Kong.

Noémie Merlant stars as Emmanuelle, pursuing a mysterious man named Kei, played by Will Sharpe.

Award-winning director Audrey Diwan's erotic thriller Emmanuelle premieres this September, and the trailer takes the viewer deep into the titular character's search for pleasure. Told from a woman's perspective, it follows the lead character's quest to find intimacy and pleasure in Hong Kong. It is loosely adapted from Emmanuelle Arsan's novel of the same name. While in the city, Emmanuelle (Noémie Merlant) initiates several encounters and meets Kei (Will Sharpe), a man who repeatedly eludes her. Diwan's film is the novel's second adaptation, the first being made in 1974 by Just Jaeckin. The first became a cult hit, inspiring several spin-offs and copycat works. Diwan aims to look at the pursuit of pleasure post #MeToo.

The trailer begins with Emmanuelle on a flight, presumably heading for Hong Kong. She adjusts the hem of her skirt, which has risen to expose her thighs. She stands and heads for the washroom, closing the door behind herself as the only other passenger on the plane looks longingly at her. "Tell me something. What goes on in the head of a person in front of a closed door when they don't know if they're wanted? Not knowing if they open the door if they're transgressing or fulfilling someone else's desire," her voice poses a question. "Depends on who's behind the door, I guess," Kei answers. Emmanuelle interacts with several other characters but seems fixated on Kei, who she can't figure out.

Even as she has numerous sexual encounters with men and women, Emmanuelle can't get over Kei. "Is it a game?" she asks him. "Why should I answer?" he quizzes back. "Because I can't stop thinking about you," she admits. Emmanuelle pursues desire, giving in to other people and herself, but remains stuck on Kei, who she hasn't been able to explore yet. Her desire reaches high levels when she pulls an Oliver Quick from Saltburn and sneaks into Kei's room to taste his bathwater.

Who Is Behind 'Emmanuelle'?

Diwan serves as the director from a script she co-wrote with Rebecca Zlotowski. The film stars French actress Merlant, best known for the award-winning film Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Sharpe (Giri/Haji, The White Lotus) stars as Kei, a man who drives Emmanuelle wild with desire, but she can't seem to get him. Naomi Watts (Divergent, The Impossible) also stars alongside Jamie Campbell Bower, Chacha Huang and Anthony Wong.

Pathé will distribute the film in France on September 25 after its world premiere at The San Sebastián Film Festival.