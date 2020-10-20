Exclusive: ‘Embattled’ Trailer & Poster Sees Stephen Dorff Transform Into an MMA Villain

A father and son go head-to-head in the fight of their lives in the exclusive trailer and poster for IFC Films’ Embattled revealed by Collider on Tuesday. Stephen Dorff follows up an intriguing arc on True Detective Season 3 and a brief stint on Fox’s Deputy with his transformation into an abusive father who also happens to be one of the most famous fighters in the world of MMA. Starring opposite Dorff is Darren Mann (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), who tackles his biggest role to date as a young man looking to stake his claim in the world of MMA and find a way to finally break his the cycles of violence he’s lived in at the hands of his father.

The trailer for Embattled is a tough, visceral, and enthralling thing to behold. Recalling the no-holds-barred fights at the heart of past boxing and MMA features like Creed, Never Back Down, and Bleed for This, the action teased in Embattled will grab your attention. But for every rib-crunching punch thrown in this trailer, there are at least two intense moments previewing the serious family drama at the heart of this movie. Jett Boykins (Mann) is an 18-year-old fighter who’s still pretty green in the MMA world. He’s grown up in the shadow of his father, Cash (Dorff), a world-famous MMA fighter whose cockiness can twist into abusiveness on a dime. After a lifetime spent withstanding his father blows, Jett decides to stand up to him in a language only Cash can understand: Fighting it out in the ring.

In addition to Dorff and Mann, Embattled stars Elizabeth Reaser, Donald Faison, and Karrueche Tran. Embattled is directed by Nick Sarkisov (Krasny) and written by David McKenna (American History X). Eryl Cochran (Daredevil), Scott LaStaiti (Turistas), and Sergey Sarkisov (Let’s Scare Julie) serve as producers.

Embattled will be released in select theaters and on-demand beginning November 20. Watch the raw, powerful trailer for Embattled below. For more, check out our 2020 movie release calendar.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–

Here’s the official synopsis for Embattled:

Raised by an abusive father, Cash (Stephen Dorff) channels his aggression to become a World Champion MMA fighter. Now accustomed to wealth, adulation, and global popularity, he faces a new challenge when his second son is born with Williams Syndrome. But this time, rather than stand and fight, he runs. While Cash continues to make his fortune in the ring, his eldest son Jett (Darren Mann) becomes the caregiver to his younger brother Quinn (Colin McKenna). When Jett decides to follow his father’s fighting footsteps and take to the fight game, he faces his past head-on, embarking on a course inevitably pitting father versus son in a battle which, no matter the outcome, neither can win.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.